[atletico-madrid-manager-diego-simeone-ranks-jurgen-klopp’s-liverpool-among-the-greatest-teams-of-all-time-in-advance-of-champions-league-clash]

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone thinks Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will go down in history as a person of the biggest groups of all time.

Liverpool travel to the Wanda Metropolitano tonight for the initially leg of their Champions League past-16 clash with Simeone’s aspect – which you can listen to Reside on talkSPORT.

Getty Photographs – Getty Simeone is a huge admirer of Liverpool

The Reds return to the scene of their sixth European triumph past June, just a person of their several achievements in the previous 8 months.

Klopp’s adult men are on program to comprehensive a single of the most dominant title-successful campaigns English soccer has ever witnessed, dropping just two factors in 26 game titles so considerably.

And Simeone has exposed his admiration, ranking them among the legendary teams which have gone just before.

“I have no question that that as we search back across all these decades [of football] Liverpool will have their position in background, for certain,” Simeone mentioned.

“They have features, characteristics, that are distinct to all all those groups we have admired: they are a great deal far more direct, a lot a lot more intense, have much more wide variety. I feel a great admiration for them.

“When you search at [Klopp’s] Borussia Dortmund, that staff was equivalent to Liverpool.

“These are teams that replicate the features of their coaches, but then the prospective of the gamers certainly can make you perform in distinctive methods.

“I have no doubt that they will go down as a fantastic workforce.”

Getty Photographs – Getty Klopp’s Liverpool have been unstoppable this year

Despite Atletico Madrid’s impressive record at house, Liverpool enter really considerably any recreation as favourites suitable now, and Jan Oblak admits the hosts will do effectively to progress.

“I think that a aspect which really considerably hasn’t missing a match for the last calendar year is (rightly) favourite,” the Atletico goalkeeper mentioned.

“But this does not signify we’ll not place up a fight and make it possible for them to do what they want.

“We want to play our finest activity of the period and be well in it when it comes to the second leg, but we know we’ll have to be at our ideal from a aspect like Liverpool.

“Anything can materialize in phrases of outcome and there’s not considerably position in contemplating about what can or can not come about, somewhat that we want to engage in as well as we can.”