Atletico Madrid midfielder’s father confirms Arsenal transfer talks

Arsenal are locked in talks with Atletico Madrid about a potential deal for Thomas Partey, according to the midfielder’s father.

The Gunners are extended-phrase admirers of the 26-calendar year-outdated, who has established himself as a to start with-group star for Diego Simeone’s facet.

Arsenal want to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer season

The LaLiga giants are hoping to tie the Ghana global down to a new long-term deal, with a noted £43.5million release clause stipulated in his latest deal.

Nevertheless, that prospect appears progressively unlikely with Partey’s father, Jacob, revealing that the two golf equipment are at the moment negotiating a price for the very-rated defensive midfielder.

“I termed my son right after hearing the rumours and he advised me that the rumours are genuine,” he informed Tru FM’s ‘Sports Earth Show’.

“He told me they are keeping talks involving him and Arsenal. It all depends on the give Atletico are demanding.

“If he goes to Arsenal fantastic, they have a good deal supporters in Ghana. I will be pleased if he decides to move to Arsenal.

“What they are speaking about now is how Atletico will release him.”

Partey, who has three yrs remaining on his existing deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, has built it no magic formula of his wish to enjoy in the Premier League.

In an job interview with ESPN final summer, he mentioned: “The Premier League is a fantastic league, it is incredibly competitive and has some of the finest gamers in the globe.

“Hopefully, one particular day. I would like to play there. My brokers are on it so I will go away every little thing for them.”