[atletico-madrid-program-a-stunning-raid-on-actual-madrid-in-the-summer]

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 01: Head Coach Diego Pablo Simeone of Atletico de Madrid appears to be on through the Liga match involving RCD Espanyol and Club Atletico de Madrid at RCDE Stadium on March 01, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Illustrations or photos)

Actual Madrid and Atletico Madrid agreed on a offer for Marcos Llorente final summertime and there might be one more go in shop this time out.

Atletico Madrid are not possessing their ideal of seasons in the Spanish best flight and locate by themselves in the fifth situation, 12 factors off crosstown rivals Serious Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side has not been defending as well as it did a few of decades in the past, whereas scoring has been an challenge as well owing to a lack of creativity in the motor home.

Los Rojiblancos signed rather a couple of players final summer months to reinforce their assault very last summer, such as Portugal international Joao Felix, but to no avail, as the midfield has been as dead as it can be.

Obtaining explained that, somebody creative could transform an normally decent squad and Diego Simeone has determined his want forward of the summer’s transfer window.

El Desmarque has noted that the Wanda Metropolitano outfit will transform to True Madrid in their quest for a playmaker. Colombia international and previous Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez has been determined as a likely concentrate on, with all indications pointing in direction of the player’s departure amid absence of enjoying time due to the fact the last handful of months.

James Rodriguez commenced the year on a excellent thirty day period soon after remaining in the squad subsequent August. His physicality and do the job charge grew even though at the Allianz Arena, and a whole lot of footballing professionals which includes Zinedine Zidane himself ended up swift to observe that.

But Federico Valverde’s emergence modified factors and James has not showcased in La Liga for four months now.

Real Madrid value their signing of 6 years previous at 50 million euros ahead of what would seem like an inevitable summer season departure, but could participate in on that price if their bitter rivals are fascinated.

Whether James is fascinated in transferring to Atletico continues to be to be seen, but getting looked at what happened to ex-Madrid players in Llorente and Morata, he need to be careful.

Do you imagine James Rodriguez will be successful in a defensive club like Atletico Madrid?