Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa shows “incredible desire” to face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16

Diego Costa surprisingly returned to Atletico Madrid training with the sole intention of making a Champions League comeback against Liverpool

The defending champions will travel to the Spanish capital on February 18 to reach the third consecutive Champions League final.

Getty Images – Getty

Diego Costa hopes to return from injury this month against Liverpool

Atletico struggled with sixth place in the LaLiga domestically – 13 points less than the front-runner and bitter rival Real Madrid.

However, according to the Spanish publication Marca, the club was strengthened by the “surprising presence” of Costa during the training.

The Spanish international has missed the last two and a half months of the season when he undergoes rehab after a thigh surgery.

But the report claims it shows “incredible desire” to return to the Liverpool clash, describing its return as “fundamental” to saving Atleti’s season.

AFP – Getty

Costa meets Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the League Cup

Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix are both currently injured, so Diego Simeone has no means of attack.

But Costa’s return could prove to be timely, especially considering his personal struggles with the Reds during his time at Chelsea.

The 31-year-old clashed with Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard during his time with the blues when he won two Premier League titles.