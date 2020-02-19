[‘Atletico Madrid suffocated Liverpool, but it’ll be different at Anfield’ – talkSPORT pundits respond to Reds’ shock Champions League defeat]

Liverpool had been shut out by Atletico Madrid’s defensive masterclass, as the stubborn Spanish facet ground out victory in their Champions League previous-16 tie.

But it will be a distinctive story in the next leg at Anfield, according to talkSPORT pundits Tony Cascarino and Jason Cundy.

The reigning European champions have been significantly from their ideal in Madrid, and drew a unusual blank in front of aim as they experienced a large blow to their title defence with a one- defeat.

getty Liverpool ended up not at their very best on Tuesday but will come all over again for the second leg

In Liverpool’s 3rd reduction this period, the hosts held on right after Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute aim gave them an early lead. Although, it would have been a lot more if it weren’t for the Reds’ heroic goalkeeper Alisson who designed a selection of crucial saves.

Liverpool established just two clear-slash odds from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson, but neither of them troubled the keeper. In truth, the guests in fact failed to register a solitary shot on target in the overall match.

It’s the initially time which is happened to them in all competitions this time, these was the stage of Atleti’s wonderful defensive organisation.

It’s not a nightmare final result for Jurgen Klopp’s aspect, who have surely appear back again from even worse.

But in its place of a Barcelona crew that came to Anfield to enjoy, in their well known semi-closing previous expression, they will be struggling with ‘one the most stubborn groups in environment football’ according to Cundy.

Getty Images – Getty The Atletico players celebrated the get but there is still a different leg to go

And the Sports activities Bar host believes the return leg could be the Reds’ hardest test of the time so considerably

“It was a challenging night time for Liverpool, Atletico Madrid suffocated them,” stated the former Chelsea defender.

“They arrived up in opposition to a various model of football, versus a stubborn, incredibly well organised disciplined and really hard-performing workforce, and they’ve obtained excellent as very well when they go forward.

“It was a outstanding Champions League 1st leg overall performance from the dwelling side, holding issues restricted and not making it possible for the absent target.

“We didn’t see their entrance a few at all, they didn’t get heading. I imagine Liverpool performed into Atletico’s fingers, they didn’t go to ball swift plenty of.

“The issue Liverpool have received now is this is a person of the most stubborn teams not just in Spain, but in European and entire world soccer.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Diego Simeone is a master of defensive football, but it will be a different obstacle completely when his crew journey to Anfield in a fortnight

“It’s only 1- and Liverpool will most likely not be too bothered about that, while I think they’ll tread with caution for the reason that they’ve now noticed how excellent Atletico can be.

“Liverpool are capable of likely by way of, of class they are, but Atleti operate so hard. Simeone requires so significantly from his staff, they close down house, they get three around the ball each individual single time.”

Cascarino, while, is assured Liverpool will development.

When Atletico managed to shut out the Reds on their residence turf, he claims it will be a completely different endeavor at Anfield and expects Jurgen Klopp’s side to run out over-all winners.

“Liverpool dropped in the Champions League four moments past year and even now won the opposition,” he claimed on the Alan Brazil Athletics Breakfast.

“They’ve got to go to Anfield and which is wholly distinct.

“There’s a substantial big difference between undertaking like they did at residence and seeking to do that away. They’re going to have to do everything they did and more [to get through] at Anfield and I never feel it’ll take place.

“Teams have attempted to duplicate [their style of play] but Liverpool have normally observed a way.”