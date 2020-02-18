[atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool-are-living-commentary:-reds-path-in-spain-right-after-saul-niguez-faucets-household-early-on]

Champions League holders Liverpool return to European motion tonight as they just take on Atletico Madrid in the Spherical of 16.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who won the tournament at Atletico’s household stadium final May perhaps, edged out Napoli to top rated Group E before Xmas.

But the strength of the Champions League this season implies they will now encounter Spanish huge guns Atletico in the knockout phase right after they finished driving Juventus in Group D.

These two have not confronted just about every other due to the fact the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2010. Atletico gained that assembly many thanks to a additional-time away intention from Diego Forlan.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Liverpool acquire on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Spherical of 16

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: How to hear

The Round of 16 first-leg tie will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday, February 18.

Total protection from the Wanda Metropolitano will be reside on talkSPORT from 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft offers out protection just before stay commentary from Jim Proudfoot and Danny Mills.

To tune in, just click in this article for the live stream or click on the radio player below.