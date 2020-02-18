[Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool live stream: How to view Champions League clash for totally free – kick-off time, Television Channel and talkSPORT coverage]

Liverpool are in Spain this week for the very first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds won Europe’s elite tournament at the home of Atletico past season, beating Tottenham 2- at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Premier League leaders topped Team E before Christmas and will now consider on Diego Simeone’s La Liga massive guns.

Liverpool will be keen to get an away intention back again to Merseyside for the 2nd leg at Anfield on March 11.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Date and kick-off time

The Spherical of 16 1st leg will be held on Tuesday, February 6 and will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

Liverpool have not confronted Atletico since the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2010. Atletico received that meeting many thanks to an extra-time absent purpose from Diego Forlan.

Ahead of tonight’s tie, the Reds beat Norwich on Sunday even though Diego Simeone’s side drew at Valencia on Friday evening.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: How to view

Each individual Champions League sport is getting proven are living on BT Activity this period and you can capture this video game on BT Sport two with coverage commencing at 7pm.

If you’re an EE telephone shopper, you can look at this video game completely cost-free.

EE consumers can signal up for a a few-thirty day period free of charge trial to BT Activity – just text Sport to 150.

This will enable you to look at on your cellular phone, with casting readily available to your Tv set though the assistance.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT will have total coverage of the match, with our display setting up at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft will provide you all the develop-up before handing in excess of to Jim Proudfoot and Danny Mills for are living commentary.

To tune in, just click in this article for the stay stream or click the radio participant below.