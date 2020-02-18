[atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool-stay-commentary:-champions-league-action-on-talksport,-line-ups-confirmed-in-spain]

Champions League holders Liverpool return to European motion tonight as they just take on Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who received the tournament at Atletico’s residence stadium final May, edged out Napoli to leading Team E in advance of Christmas.

But the strength of the Champions League this year indicates they will now experience Spanish big guns Atletico in the knockout phase soon after they completed driving Juventus in Team D.

These two have not confronted each other considering that the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2010. Atletico received that assembly many thanks to a added-time absent intention from Diego Forlan.

Getty Visuals – Getty Liverpool choose on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Spherical of 16

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: How to pay attention

The Spherical of 16 first-leg tie will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday, February 18.

Entire coverage from the Wanda Metropolitano will be are living on talkSPORT from 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft presents out protection in advance of dwell commentary from Jim Proudfoot and Danny Mills.

