[atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool-stay-commentary:-reds-undergo-1st-leg-defeat-in-champions-league-knockout-tie]

Champions League holders Liverpool return to European motion tonight as they just take on Atletico Madrid in the Spherical of 16.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who received the match at Atletico’s property stadium past Could, edged out Napoli to major Group E ahead of Christmas.

But the energy of the Champions League this period implies they will now confront Spanish large guns Atletico in the knockout phase immediately after they completed powering Juventus in Team D.

These two have not faced each other since the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2010. Atletico received that conference thanks to a further-time absent objective from Diego Forlan.

Getty Visuals – Getty Liverpool choose on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: How to listen

The Round of 16 very first-leg tie will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday, February 18.

Complete coverage from the Wanda Metropolitano will be dwell on talkSPORT from 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft presents out coverage ahead of reside commentary from Jim Proudfoot and Danny Mills.

To tune in, just click below for the are living stream or click on the radio participant down below.