[atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool-teams:-joao-felix-out-for-hosts,-fabinho,-mane-and-wijnaldum-to-get-started-for-website-visitors?]

Jurgen Klopp has an nearly completely in good shape squad to choose from for Liverpool’s clash with Atletico Madrid tonight.

The Reds head into into the 1st leg of their previous 16 Champions League clash in amazing kind – unbeaten in the Leading League and with a mammoth 25-place lead above closest challengers Manchester City.

Getty Photos

Atletico, on the other hand, are on a inadequate operate of type which has yielded just a person acquire in their final seven video games throughout all competitions.

Diego Simeone’s guys, LaLiga runners up in 2018/2019, at present lie fourth in the standings and 12 details adrift of the leaders Serious Madrid.

Liverpool finished top of Team E, a stage ahead of Napoli, right after recording four wins from 6 matches.

In the meantime, Atletico were being forced to settle for second place in Group D with Juventus ending six factors previously mentioned them.

Underneath, talkSPORT.com runs you by means of how just about every group should search for the fascinating midweek clash.

Liverpool group news

The European holders will be determined to decide up a constructive consequence at the Wanda Metropolitano forward of the second leg at Anfield on March 11.

Sadio Mane and James Milner are equally healthy getting occur as a result of unscathed on their returns from accidents against Norwich on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne continue to be unavailable for range, but Klopp has no other exercise problems.

Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson are expected to line up in midfield, with the spectacular Joe Gomez to line up with Virgil van Dijk at the coronary heart of the Reds defence.

The lethal attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and the aforementioned Mane will direct the line in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid staff news

Previous Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been handed suit for the match and could even be handed a starting off berth by Simeone.

It is expected he will be on the bench, even so, with a different ex-Chelsea forward – Alvaro Morata – possible to start alongside Angel Correa.

Joao Felix, their £113million summer time signing, is unavailable because of to health issues.

Ex-Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier misses out on the option to experience the Reds owing to a groin situation.

Santiago Arias also performed in Atletico’s final match obtaining recovered from an adductor problem, so consequently would seem probable that the whole-again will retain his spot in the starting XI for this contest.