ATMs are ahead of their time – again

The ATM was introduced in the United States 51 years ago and issued small, pre-set amounts of money … and that’s about it. They quickly disappeared into the furnishings of banks and street corners and became a prosaic part of everyday life. And while some imagined that there would be banks on Mars by 2020, few suspected that boring ATMs would one day reinvent retail banking.

The circle of ATMs has closed – life as the best technical innovation the public has ever seen (from banks) that has become routine, and to this day – when ATMs are suddenly sexy again. A convergence of factors is the reason for the current redesign of the ATM. These include the increasing obsolescence of physical bank branches, the mass acceptance of mobile banking and self-service kiosk trends. Ironically, the ATM comeback also means adding more comfortable and accessible human contact to the store experience.

For older financial institutions (FIs) that have leases for stationary locations, top-up ATMs solve some problems, e.g. B. customer loyalty and maintaining relevance. The latest PYMNTS Digital-First Banking Tracker, a collaboration with NCR Corporation, shows a blurry picture in which 70 percent of consumers said they had visited a bank branch last month in a recent survey.

Solve the branch conundrum

Conventional financial institutions are taking a digital first position and at the same time face a real estate problem: what to do with dozens or even hundreds of bank branches that fewer people use? It is comparable to what shopping centers go through. Like shopping malls, physical banks use creative energy (and considerable dollars) to revamp their digital furniture, the ATM.

This explains why the ATM market was worth $ 18.44 billion at the end of 2018 and predicts an average compound growth rate (CAGR) of almost 11 percent by 2027 when the size of the sector is expected to grow to around has doubled to spend $ 44 billion.

This campaign is the result of ITMs or interactive pay machines that first appeared in individual field tests about five years ago and are now being introduced on a large scale. Among other things, these new financial devices enable real-time video to be used to connect cashiers to ITM customers who want to speak to a person during their transaction. Manufacturers have replaced paper with digital payment slips that can be deleted within hours instead of days. Innovations such as simple PIN authentication transform a debit card into a valid ID when using the ITM. Some ITMs can even order movie tickets, process money transactions, read wearables … the list goes on.

Functions such as automatic account opening and the immediate issuing of debit cards in the ITM are also ingenious. Banks that have installed ITMs report positive customer feedback, a reduction in error-prone manual tasks, and a more committed customer than has been the industry for years. ITMs also save time for employees and allow them to enter the market.

Interactive Teller Machines March On

We have taken it for granted for decades, but the boring old ATM seems to be the key to a retail banking future that has become increasingly difficult to visualize. It’s no coincidence, because the trusted ATM was the first widespread “digital banking experience,” and people strangely trust it to a surprising extent. Awareness of the ATM is one of its greatest advantages.

Biometric and cardless transactions, cash recycling, and other all-digital functions will feed into new ITM experiences related to security and customer experience (CX). In the “What does this mean for civilization?” Department, ITMs are seen as a way to provide digital first banking services to areas with subordinate banks.

