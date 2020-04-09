Atomic bomb tests help reveal the age of the largest fish in the world

Scientists figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks – the largest fish on Earth – with some indication of the radioactive fallout generated by atomic bomb tests from the Cold War era.

By measuring carbon-14 levels, a naturally occurring radioactive element that is also a byproduct of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark’s cartilaginous vertebrae are formed each year, like the growth rings of a tree.

It was already known that these bands existed and increased in number when a shark grew old. But it was not clear whether new rings appeared every year or every six months.

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, “Ivy Mike”, loomed over the Pacific Ocean in 1952. Scientists understood the age of whale sharks by comparing carbon-14 levels in their cartilage with data on the fluctuations of its global presence during demanding years of atmospheric nuclear tests in the 1950s and 1960s. (Reuters)

The researchers compared carbon-14 levels in the rings with data on fluctuations in its global presence during the hectic years of atmospheric nuclear tests in the 1950s and 1960s.

“These high carbon-14 levels saturated the atmosphere first, then the oceans and moved through food chains in animals, producing high levels in structures such as whale shark vertebrae,” said marine ecologist Joyce Ong. of Rutgers University in New Jersey, author of the study published this week in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

Scientists will now be able to calculate the age of a whale shark after his death – one ring equals one year. But just as importantly, the study found that these endangered marine giants have a very slow growth rate.

Critical for conservation

“For the management of any marine species, knowledge of the growth rate is critical as it determines the resilience of populations to threats such as fishing. Fast growing species have rapid replacement rates and can bear relatively high losses, while species Slow-growing have low replacement rates and are much less resistant, “said marine biologist and co-author Mark Meekan of the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Perth.

Snorkelers swim with a whale shark, the largest fish in the world, in the Ari Atoll in the south of the Maldives on August 27, 2012. The oldest shark tested by researchers was 50 years old, but is much smaller than the largest known, suggesting that whale sharks may live to be 100. (David Loh / Reuters)

Whale sharks are filter feeders, they swim long distances across the world’s tropical oceans to find enough plankton to sustain themselves. They have a grayish-brown color on the back and sides with white spots, with a white underside.

The researchers tested carbon-14 levels in long-dead whale sharks whose remains were kept in the labs. The oldest tested, preserved in Pakistan, had lived 50 years.

“We thought it was possible to reach the age of 100, but we weren’t sure why we had no validated age data,” said Meekan. “We still cannot say for sure if these sharks live to be 100 years old, but now it seems much more likely given that our largest shark was 50 years old at 10 meters in length and it is well documented that these sharks can get almost double this size, up to about 18 meters (59 feet) in length. “