[atp-roundup:-streaking-monfils-wins-rotterdam-title]



Tennis – ATP 500 – ABN AMRO Planet Tennis Event – Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands – February 16, 2020 France’s Gael Monfils poses with his plate as he celebrates winning the closing in opposition to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime REUTERS/Eva Plevier

February 17, 2020

Defending champ Gael Monfils defeat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-four in the finals of the ABN AMRO Planet Tennis Tournament on Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for his next consecutive gain on the ATP Tour.

The 3rd-seeded Frenchman won at Montpellier final weekend and prolonged his profitable streak to nine consecutive matches. It was Monfils’ 10th career title and enhanced his record at Rotterdam to 14-1 due to the fact 2016.

Monfils struck 5 aces, missing his serve only as soon as and transformed four his 11 crack chances throughout the a single-hour, 27-minute match.

Argentina Open

No. eight seed Casper Ruud built heritage with a 6-one, 6-four victory against Portugal’s Pedro Sousa in Buenos Aires.

The 21-year-old turned the initially Norwegian to gain an ATP Tour title, amassing his 1st trophy in a brisk 71 minutes.

Ruud never faced a crack position and gained 43 % of his return factors, breaking Sousa a few periods.

New York Open

Eighth-seeded Kyle Edmund of Wonderful Britain captured his second ATP title right after submitting a seven-five, 6-one gain more than Italy’s Andreas Seppi in the closing of the occasion in Uniondale, N.Y.

Edmund, 25, recorded 11 aces and benefited from a pair of double faults by Seppi to arise victorious in just one hour, 22 minutes.

Seppi was bidding for his fourth vocation title and initially considering that 2012.

–Field Stage Media