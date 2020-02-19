[atp-roundup:-thiem-fights-off-scare-in-rio-opener]



FILE Image: Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s Singles Remaining – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – February two, 2020. Austria’s Dominic Thiem in action for the duration of his match towards Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Picture

February 19, 2020

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria overcame a second-set hiccup on Tuesday to earn in the opening round of the clay-courtroom Rio Open up, downing Brazilian wild card Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves six-two, four-six, 6-1 in Rio de Janeiro.

Thiem, ranked fourth in the planet, required 37 minutes to assert the opening established, but Rodrigues Alves, a 21-calendar year-outdated ranked 341st, converted his only split-stage chance of the match and hung on to acquire the second. Thiem took whole manage in the third, successful 26 of 38 overall details and finishing the set in 31 minutes.

Next-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia also needed a few sets to transfer on, outlasting Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-four, 6-seven (4), 6-1. Fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia also innovative with a 7-six (5), 7-five victory about Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero.

Two seeded participant fell. No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway lost seven-six (four), seven-5 to Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager, and No. 4 Guido Pella of Argentina dropped a five-7, six-four, 7-6 (three) choice to Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

Delray Beach front Open

Third-seeded American Taylor Fritz tumbled in the opening spherical in Florida, as British qualifier Cameron Norrie defeat him six-four, six-seven (four), six-four.

Fritz experienced 13 aces against just two double faults while Norrie experienced six and 8, respectively, but Fritz was broken three times while handling to split Norrie’s provide only once.

In an up-and-down working day for Americans, fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka survived Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis six-seven (five), 6-4, seven-6 (four) while wild card Jack Sock rallied earlier No. 8 Radu Albot of Moldova 3-6, 6-three, seven-six (2). Tommy Paul and qualifier Noah Rubin also state-of-the-art, but American lucky loser Stefan Kozlov fell.

The best seed in motion, No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada, breezed by Uzbekistani blessed loser Denis Istomin 6-2, six-two.

Open up 13 Provence

Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene upset fifth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 4-six, 6-four, 7-5 in the opening spherical in Marseille, France.

Khachanov, the optimum-seeded player with out a 1st-spherical bye, broke Bedene’s provide in the 1st recreation of the match, but it was downhill from there. Bedene forced a whopping 11 break points on Khachanov’s provide. Although the Russian fought off nine, Bedene last but not least converted in the ultimate activity of the 2nd and third sets, which include his fourth match point to put it away.

The only other seed in action was No. eight Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who eased by French wild-card entrant Antoine Hoang 6-four, 6-1.

–Field Amount Media