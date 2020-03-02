[AT&T launches new online Television set assistance]

By Tali Arbel

NEW YORK (AP) – AT&T is launching a new world-wide-web-shipped Television support Monday as it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV satellite organization.

The new services, AT&T Television, will have most of the similar channels available on DirecTV, but it’ll appear over the world-wide-web somewhat than a satellite dish. AT&T has been screening the support in 13 markets and is now building it accessible to anybody.

AT&T will send out subscribers an Android streaming-Tv box to use the support. The absolutely free device will also come with Netflix and other streaming applications, the way Comcast’s X1 cable box does. More boxes expense $120.

The channel lineups and prices are similar with what’s readily available from DirecTV, but AT&T Tv doesn’t have NFL Sunday Ticket, a offer of out-of-marketplace football online games.

The enterprise is striving to adapt to the shift to streaming movie, as subscribers to traditional cable and satellite Television products and services tumble. In May possibly, it is launching HBO Max, a $15-a-thirty day period streaming company that will marry HBO reveals with authentic applications and Television set demonstrates and flicks from WarnerMedia. AT&T also has an on the net package that commenced as a more affordable company with less channels than a regular bundle, but it is shedding prospects just after cost raises. AT&T is now seeking to downplay that company in favor of the new AT&T Television.

Consumers never will need to be AT&T online or wireless buyers to indicator up, whilst there are discounted deals out there. And the organization is promoting the support by declaring it will not count towards AT&T facts caps.

By by itself, AT&T Tv starts off at $50 a month for a year with a two-year agreement. As with many conventional Tv solutions, the promo charge expires right after a yr. Some packages also appear with a $eight.50 price for regional sports activities.