at&t-launches-new-online-tv-set-company-as-video-prospects-slide

By TALI ARBEL

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T is launching a new internet-shipped Tv assistance Monday as it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV satellite small business.

The new services, AT&T Television, will have most of the very same channels available on DirecTV, but it’ll come above the web instead than a satellite dish. AT&T has been tests the support in 13 marketplaces and is now building it accessible to everyone.

AT&T will mail subscribers an Android streaming-Television box to use the service. The absolutely free unit will also come with Netflix and other streaming applications, the way Comcast’s X1 cable box does. Supplemental packing containers charge $120.

The channel lineups and rates are similar with what’s readily available from DirecTV, but AT&T Tv does not have NFL Sunday Ticket, a offer of out-of-industry soccer online games.

The firm is trying to adapt to the change to streaming movie, as subscribers to common cable and satellite Television set expert services slide. In Could, it is launching HBO Max, a $15-a-thirty day period streaming assistance that will marry HBO displays with original systems and Tv set exhibits and movies from WarnerMedia. AT&T also has an on line offer that begun as a cheaper service with much less channels than a regular bundle, but it is shedding buyers soon after rate will increase. AT&T is now attempting to downplay that service in favor of the new AT&T Television.

Shoppers do not need to have to be AT&T world-wide-web or wireless prospects to sign up, although there are discounted offers accessible. And the business is promoting the company by expressing it will not depend in opposition to AT&T knowledge caps.

By by itself, AT&T Television set begins at $50 a thirty day period for a year with a two-calendar year agreement. As with quite a few regular Television set companies, the promo charge expires just after a 12 months. Some offers also occur with a $8.50 charge for regional sports.