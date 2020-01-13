Attack by the Marinacenter on Pensacola was jihadist terrorism, says Attorney General Barr – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – The deadly attack by a Saudi cadet who killed three American sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Camp on December 6 was terrorism motivated by Islamic extremism, Attorney General William Barr said yesterday.

“This was an act of terrorism. The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology, “Barr said in prepared comments. “In the course of the investigation, we found out that the shooter posted a message on social media on 11 September last year that said:” The countdown has begun. “During the Thanksgiving weekend, he visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. He also posted other anti-American, anti-Israeli and jihadist messages on social media, and did this two hours before his attack on the naval base.”

Officials had previously said that the shooter, Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani, organized a party before the shooting, where he and others watched videos of mass shootings. The shooter had apparently also watched Twitter before the shooting to criticize US support for Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, another US official told The Associated Press last month.

The US is sending 21 of Alshamrani’s fellow Saudi military students home. The trainees being removed had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had “contact with child pornography,” also in internet chat rooms, officials said. No one is accused of having had prior knowledge of the shooting or of having helped the 21-year-old shooter perform it.

The Justice Department has determined that none of their behavior meets federal prosecution standards, Barr said. Alshamrani was killed by an assistant sheriff during the attack. Despite the incident, US officials have said they want to continue training pilots from Saudi Arabia, an important ally in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Barr criticized Apple for not cooperating with investigators by unlocking the attacker’s iPhones.

“Both phones are designed to make it virtually impossible to unlock them without the password. It is very important to know with whom and about what the shooter communicated before he died, “Barr said. “We have asked Apple for their help in unlocking the shooter’s iPhones. So far, Apple has not given us any substantive help. … We are calling on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can protect lives of Americans and prevent future attacks. “