Attacker breaks a woman’s teeth while trying to steal her bag at the Croydon tram stop

A woman fell to the ground while trying to protect herself from an attacker who was trying to steal her bag at a Croydon tram stop in broad daylight.

The victim broke several teeth during the horrific robbery attempt at the Reeves Corner tram stop at 11:30 am on Tuesday, February 4.

A man approached the woman and tried to snatch the bag from her, knocking her over and hitting her face and teeth.

Witnesses challenged the man and he fled empty-handed to West Croydon station, where he is said to have boarded a train.

British transport police have released a video surveillance image of a man the officers want to talk to because they think he may have information that may assist their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by SMS at 61016 or by phone at 0800 40 50 40.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

