Attacks on CTA prompted police, transit officials to discuss crime prevention strategies

In the wake of two brutal acts of violence against the CTA, police and transit officers met on Friday to discuss strategies to reduce criminal activity on Chicago trains and buses.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, the meeting was “to discuss options for improved strategies to deter and combat crime, including adjusting transit where necessary.”

The focus on CTA safety was intensified earlier this week after a musician was stabbed on the busy Jackson Red Line platform. The following day, a man was shot while leaving a Blue Line train at the UIC-Halsted station. Suspects were taken into custody for both incidents.

Although these two incidents have received significant media attention, largely due to when and where they occurred – both in or near the center, and in broad daylight – criminal activity on the CTA in the city is increasing.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, 2019 buses and trains were the scene of 458 criminal incidents, according to the CPD. That is an increase of 24 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

Police records show that in the last 10 years there have been nearly 6,200 robberies and attempted raids on CTA property. Of these, 835 were arrested.

However, shootings on trains are considerably less common. CPD records show that since January 2010 there have been five non-fatal shootings on CTA trains. In the same period, eight murders were committed on CTA trains and platforms.

The most recent fatal shooting on CTA property happened in December when a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at Howard Station in Rogers Park.

As part of the organizational shuffle announced last month by interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck, the responsibility for the CTA and all mass transit in Chicago would be placed under the control of the new CPD counter-terrorism unit.

“What we want to do is be more present, not only on the platforms, but also on the trains themselves,” Beck told ABC7 on Friday.