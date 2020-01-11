Attacks on Trump that makes him harder for re-election bid – Boston Herald

Loading...

The press has given President Trump a lot of pleasure.

They may not believe that, but it is true.

By constantly finding mistakes in everything Trump does, the media has given the president an advantage over his competition.

Unlike his rivals, Trump is ready.

He is willing to have his photo-ops converted into memes by the blue check marks, his comments taken apart by partisan experts, his wife’s clothes ridiculed in op-eds, his speeches actually checked in real-time, his phone calls parodied by political hacks.

As a trainer who beats a boxer, the regular media have kept Trump sharp. He is not only ready for kickback; he hopes for it.

Rocky had Mickey Goldmill. Trump has MSNBC.

On the other hand, over the past decade the Democrats have experienced nothing but a glove treatment from the press. They are used to Jim Acosta softball questions, fluff in The New York Times and fundraisers with Gwyneth Paltrow.

The press has coddled them and isolated them from even the least criticism. And that buffer has spoiled them, even made them arrogant.

That explains why the progressive stars seem to worry little about poor optics.

It would be wise to remember that in politics optics is everything.

Well, maybe not everything. Money is also important. But how voters perceive your actions is essential to winning elections.

Republicans must constantly consider how their actions will be spun by the media and must plan accordingly. The liberals who lead the anti-Trump party don’t care.

Unfortunately people are starting to notice.

In the past week, the increasingly sloppy form of the Democrats has been in the spotlight.

A perfect example is the leader of the circus, speaker Nancy Pelosi.

When Vice President Mike Pence called on Nancy to inform her about the continuing ballistic missile attack on US troops stationed in Iraq, she initially did not accept the call.

A reporter from Politico tweeted: ‘During tonight’s meeting, speaker Pelosi received a note saying that VP Pence was on the phone. “Tell him I’ll call him back,” she said, according to sources in the room, noting that she had to open the house for a new session. Two minutes later she received a letter about bombing airports. “

Well, that doesn’t look good. But it doesn’t end there.

Later Her Majesty tweeted that she was keeping a close eye on the situation in Iraq.

It turned out that she was actually cooking in a seafood restaurant in the ultra-black Navy Yard neighborhood in Washington (where AOC lives with her new French bulldog puppy).

To be honest, it can be much worse. It’s not like she went to a fundraiser in Las Vegas after Benghazi. (Spoiler alert: that was Obama.)

Yet you would think that Pelosi would be very alert to this type of faux pas. After all, she is the leader and the face of her party. But Pelosi feels that she is unspoken.

And that also applies to her followers who follow her leadership.

Take Rep. Ilhan Omar.

At a press conference this week, Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee American victims of the war in Iraq. Nearby, behind the podium, was Ilhan Omar. She could be seen on the camera giggling and whispering to her fellow squadron member Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

It looked disrespectful and callous. But Omar wasn’t worried about that. And why should she be? Her earlier encounters with criticism have all benefited her. When Omar was rightly accused of anti-Semitism, she simply played the victim. The press passionately supported her and even promoted her story. She was the one who was bullied. She received death threats. She was the victim of xenophobia. To quote Pelosi, Omar simply had “a different experience in using words.”

And we wonder why the progressives think they are immune to criticism.

But the worst option so far for the Democrats is their unwillingness to condemn Iranian General Qassem Soleimani as a terrorist.

I am old enough to remember that every 45 minutes President Trump was asked to reject David Duke.

It seems reasonable that these liberals are asked whether they denounce the ‘honored general’. I might as well ask them to condemn ‘strict religious scholar’ al-Baghdadi while we are busy.

Elizabeth Warren would not call Soleimani the T word until she was grilled by Meghan McCain on The View.

On PBS, Bernie Sanders expressed his anger about Soleimani’s murder and even said, “Hey, all we have to do is call these people terrorists, call them what you want, and we can kill them.”

Because of the mix of recklessness and the Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Democrats have defended and laughed at terrorists while doing it. Let’s hope the 2020 elections are a TKO.