attempt-some-imaginative-twists-on-mac-and-cheese-at-fresno-road-eats-this-friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Food stuff vehicles will be lined up in downtown Fresno for a different edition of Fresno Avenue Eats.

Friday night’s theme is Mac and Cheese. You can be expecting innovative twists on the yummy convenience food items from some of your preferred foodstuff vans.

Greek N Additional will offer what it calls “The Impastable Cone,” which is grilled lamb mac and cheese wrapped in a cone.

Where’s the Meals will offer you “Mac-Lovin’ Fries,” which has crispy fries and shredded cheese topped with creamy mac and cheese, gradual-roasted shredded pork, bacon and BBQ sauce.

It’s all getting area at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Business on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 pm.

Admission is free.