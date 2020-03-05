[Attempted murder suspect accused of kidnapping few, sexually assaulting woman and capturing man]

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg man is facing various fees following the Sheriff’s Business office suggests he shot a male and sexually assaulted his girlfriend.

Investigators say Quinton Byrd kidnapped the few and brought them to a distant area in Branchville.

Byrd is then accused of forcing the male out of the vehicle taking pictures him immediately after a struggle. We’re explained to the male continues to be in the hospital Wednesday night.

Deputies say immediately after the taking pictures Byrd drove the man’s girlfriend to a motel in Orangeburg where by he sexually assaulted her.

A judge denied bond for Byrd. He’s billed with two counts of kidnapping and a single rely each of attempted murder.