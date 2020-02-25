attempted-murder-suspect-in-custody-immediately-after-harmful-chase-sales-opportunities-to-barricade-at-panorama-town-condominium-advanced

PANORAMA Metropolis, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An attempted murder suspect was in custody immediately after main police on a perilous pursuit by way of the northeast San Fernando Valley, crashing into a motor vehicle and then barricading himself at an condominium advanced Monday evening.

The incident started with law enforcement chasing an tried murder suspect, quite possibly driving a stolen auto, close to 8: 30 p.m.

The automobile crashed into a parked truck near Chase Road and Willis Avenue in Panorama City.

The suspect jumped out of the car or truck and ran away on foot, police say.

Ultimately he ran within an apartment elaborate and barricaded himself inside for several hrs. The suspect was later on taken into custody at about one: 30 a.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement blocked off area streets as they attempted to encourage the suspect to surrender. Citizens were not permitted into their homes and most were earning options to expend the night time with mates in circumstance the predicament stretched into the early morning hours.