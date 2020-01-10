Loading...

A huge magical world of Harry Potter is coming to New York this summer.

The first official Harry Potter flagship store is located next to the legendary Flatiron building at 935 Broadway in the heart of Manhattan.

“This will be the largest Harry Potter store in the world and a must-have for fans, where Harry Potter enthusiasts can enjoy interactive experiences and plenty of photo opportunities when immersed in the magic,” said Sarah Roots, senior vice President for Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail said in a press release.

Warner Bros. is a unit of WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN.

It’s been 12 years since “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, J.K. Rowling’s last novel in the series, but the franchise persists. The spin-off piece “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently running on Broadway in the Lyric Theater, and the skateboard brand Vans even launched a Harry Potter sneaker collection in 2019.

The store will be three storeys and over 20,000 square feet, so timely coverage is one of the lost obstacles to the Wizarding Cup. Warner Bros. has not released any details on what the deal will include, but you can expect a magical experience.

For now, just enjoy knowing that the store will soon take off its invisible cloak.

