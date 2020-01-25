Attleboro proves the challenge on the road – Boston Herald

FRANKLIN – In an electric atmosphere, Attleboro met a tough opponent of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division on the road.

The 19th ranked Bombardiers used a hot start from a distance to build a double-digit lead in the first half to eventually beat No. 7 Franklin, 63-51, last night.

“This gives us a quality win over a very good Franklin team at Franklin,” said Attleboro coach Mark Houle. “It was a really good effort from our boys. I am really excited about their efforts. ”

Senior Bryant Ciccio came out as he drilled three triple holes in the opening frame, including two straight turns to gain a 17-8 advantage. He finished with 21 points and 11 of them came in the first quarter when Attleboro (11-2, 9-1) led after 22-13.

“Bryant came in and he was focused just like the team,” Houle said. “I thought we had done a good defensive job and that got us going. Bryant was certainly able to take shots early. ”

Ciccio took a total of 5-of-8 and the team went 11-of-22 from a distance.

In the second, Franklin (11-2, 8-2) fought back to get a 25-13 deficit to 26-23, but a 6-2 point for the Bombardiers made it a 32-25 advantage.

To begin the third, the Panthers hit their first four field goal attempts to narrow the deficit to 35-32 with the only five points of the night for senior captain Chris Edgehill to come during that play. The teams exchanged baskets before Attleboro took over the last 13 minutes of the game.

“We weathered that storm early,” Houle said. “I thought we were in the second half around the third quarter and we played good basketball.”

Senior Jason Weir stepped up in the third, as he scored eight of his 17 points in the frame to keep Franklin at bay as a setback late in the third made it 48-41 after three. He also collected seven shelves.

“Weir has taken a big step,” Hole said about the game of the senior forward. “He’s a really solid player for us. He recovered well and made some really big shots for us. … I’m really proud of Jason and his efforts tonight.”

From there, the Bombardiers defense forced the Panthers to shoot 1-for-11 from the field to start the fourth, including 0-for-6 from the center.

“(Franklin) is a good shooting team and they shoot really well (at home),” Houle said. “I like to think that some of (those misses) are our defense, but they are a very good shooting team and they could have been set on fire there. We have a lot of respect for them and their players.”

Franklin finished 4-of-19 from the field in the final frame and only hit 7-of-32 from three-point area before the game.

Senior center Qualeem Charles also came in with six of his 10 in the fourth for the Bombardiers. He also took 10 rebounds.

For Franklin, senior captain Jack Rudolph had a team-high 15 points, while classmate Steven Karayan added 13.