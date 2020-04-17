Attorney General James is helping clean the internet of coronavirus fraud

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 01:00 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 01:00 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attorney General Letitia James said on Friday that her office has helped clear the internet of fraud involving coronavirus. The effort began in March of this year.

The domain name management team for any investigation may try to intimidate clients. They work with domain registrars in the country to remove sites, sell and promote goods and services fraudulently.

James’ office worked with registrants to “lock” the domain names so they could not be passed on to other registrars.

The Office of the Attorney General has removed more than 20 websites. The site’s sites include the sale of home testing products even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not support home testing.

They have made a concerted effort to protect drug buyers, when $ 60,000 worth of equipment was purchased from a company in China and later handed over to the Attorney General also said he lowered the website for fake hospitals in New York.

James also sent them a letter on craigslist.com urging them to take whatever is impossible.

