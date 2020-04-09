WASHINGTON >> Attorney General William Barr believes Russia’s investigation into the shadow of President Donald Trump for the first two years of his administration has begun without any basis and has mounted an effort to “sabotage the presidency,” he said. an interview with Fox News Channel. which was revealed today.

Barr offered no support for his assertion that the FBI lacked a basis for opening the investigation and made no mention of the fact that the office began its investigation after a Trump campaign adviser claimed to have early knowledge that Russia was dusty. on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Barr, who has been appointed an American lawyer to examine the origin of Russia’s survey, said the Justice Department has evidence that there is “something more troubling” than just error during the investigation that was ultimately taken by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the biggest bars in American history,” Barr said in the interview with Laura News Channel in Ingraham.

The Attorney General asserts that the FBI has launched its counter-intelligence investigations into links between the Trump campaign and Russia “without any basis.”

“Even more concerning, actually, is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president,” Barr said. “To sabotage the presidency, and I think – or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”

The Justice Department’s inspector general found in a December report that the FBI was justified in opening the investigation to protect against a potential national security threat. He found no evidence that the decision to initiate the investigation was motivated by political bias.

Trump and his supporters are counting on different conclusions in the investigation led by John Durham, the U.S. Barr’s lawyer choosing to examine the early days of probing into Russia. The Durham investigation is ongoing, and Barr did not provide any evidence of what Durham had found so far.

Mueller concludes that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election, but his investigation has not found enough evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller also examined about a dozen possible circumstances of obstruction of justice and had insistently said he could not exonerate the president.

The inspector general’s report identified significant issues with the warrant’s implementation of communications in the former Trump Aid Carter Page campaign in 2016 and 2017. Investigators were concerned about Page’s link to Russia, but never charged him with any wrongdoing.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI failed to follow its own standards for the accuracy and completeness of the Wiretap application to the Secret Court of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance.

The report detailed 17 errors and omissions in the application process, which included not telling the court when questions were raised about the reliability of some of the information it presented to receive the warrants. Those errors prompted internal changes in the FBI and spurred a congressional debate on whether the office’s monitoring tools should be hacked into.

But Barr said he believes they were more than just mistakes, offering a personal view of the probe, a very unusual move for a prosecutor during an ongoing investigation.

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we are not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness,” he said. “There’s something more disturbing here, and we’re going to go to the bottom of it.

The FBI began investigating July 31, 2016 whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to balance the outcome of the presidential election.

By this point, Russian hackers were breaking into the Clinton campaign and other Democratic email accounts and George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser, was a teacher who was aware that Russia had humiliating information about Clinton.

Though Trump and Barr were surprised by the mistakes made during Page’s surveillance, the investigation was already underway for months at the time the first application was filed.