Attorney General Xavier Becerra To Review LAPD’s Use Of HQ Gang Database After Allegations Of Falsified Records

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The California Department of Justice will review the Los Angeles Police Department’s records and policies regarding the use of the state’s gang member database after allegations have emerged according to which officers of a crime-fighting team allegedly falsified records and registered innocents among gang members. .

“We don’t have a complete or clear picture of what happened, but we know enough to act. Any falsification of criminal records and abuse of the CalGang database is unacceptable,” the attorney general said on Monday. Xavier Becerra.

According to Becerra, approximately 80,000 are listed in the database, a state-wide compilation of criminal intelligence from gang members and associates, used by local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies to share informations. The Attorney General could revoke or suspend access to the LAPD.

Becerra said it is not clear how many of these may have been entered in error and declined to comment when asked if other agencies were also under investigation.

The LAPD also launched its own internal investigation into the case. At least 20 members of the metropolitan division of the police department are under investigation after authorities find inaccuracies in the field interview cards that the police fill out after arresting and interrogating people.

The department says it has already initiated a series of changes to ensure the integrity of the information entered into the system. Meanwhile, the attorney general’s office plans to verify CalGang police service entries beyond those entered by members of the metropolitan division.

Police chief Michel Moore announced in January that he was seeking to fire an officer in the metropolitan division, who has not been publicly identified. The officer will face an internal administrative tribunal and two others will be suspended. The ministry has presented the case to Los Angeles County prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

Becerra said the police department did not inform the attorney general’s office of its investigation until after the media released. The ministry has promised to investigate the alleged abuses and institute reforms.

“The California gang database is an essential law enforcement tool in its efforts to resolve violent crimes and all of the information entered must be accurate,” Moore said in a statement after Becerra’s is interviewed by journalists. “We are committed to holding accountable anyone who has falsified information and we will also cooperate fully with the office of the Attorney General.”

