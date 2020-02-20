[attorney-requests-criminal-expenses-against-supervisor-david-sofa,-some-others-who-challenged-residency-of-prospect-emilio-huerta]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The legislation organization of Rodriguez & Associates is requesting a felony investigation into Supervisor David Couch, among the other folks, for allegedly filing wrong documents challenging the residency of 4th District supervisor applicant Emilio Huerta.

Attorney Joel Andreesen on Thursday mentioned Sofa, lawyer Brandon Martin, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre Jr. and Fernando Flores designed fake filings, and “we have evidence they submitted fake documents to the court docket.”

A press convention is currently being held by the legislation firm Friday afternoon.

In January, Aguirre submitted a petition with the Top-quality Courtroom to have Huerta’s title taken off the ballot for the reason that, Aguirre alleges, Huerta does not stay in the district.

The decide who took the writ of mandate underneath thing to consider turned down it, declaring he could not intervene so near to the key election.

Huerta has said he life at a residence in the 900 block of Belmont Road — which is within the 4th District — and that he moved there in August 2019. He reported he is a roommate of the home’s owner, Ricardo Delgado.

Huerta maintains he does have a different home on Oleander Avenue in Bakersfield, but his primary residence is in Delano.