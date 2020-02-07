Attorney’s complaint against Matt Gaetz

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed a formal legal complaint against Florida Rep. On Thursday. Matt Gaetz (R) and asked the Florida Bar to sanction the Trump acolyte for storming a secure convention facility during the impeachment phase.

As Law & Crime reported at the time, a faction led by Gaetz of about two dozen GOP members of the House of Representatives stormed into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, also known as SCIF, and interrupted the deposition of the Deputy Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, The group then refused to leave the facility and shouted the procedure out as a “sham process”.

According to the Miami New Times, the complaint also indicated that Gaetz refused to leave the interview with the NSC’s former top Russian advisor Fiona Hill (He was told to go because he was not a member of any of the three committees that managed the deposit). It was a separate incident that happened days before the infamous SCIF storm.

“Both interventions are inadequate, unethical, and are only intended to fuel Gaetz’s unwarranted ego and penchant for greatness,” the New Times complaint said. “These cases violated the operational rules of the 116th Congress Regulations for the use of the Deposition Authority.”

The complaint also alleged that Gaetz’s stunt violated the Florida Bar rules, according to which lawyers could not intentionally interfere with the evidence-gathering process and could knowingly violate a tribunal’s rules.

“Gaetz is not a member of the House Intelligence Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee or the Oversight Committee, and he knew or should have known that he was not allowed to take any of the exams held by these committees,” the complaint said.

Chairman of the Miami Dade Democratic Party Steve Simeonidis On Thursday, he released a statement that his organization had taken action because people in Washington refused to contain Gaetz’s bizarre behavior.

“Impeachment is a legal process that results in legal proceedings and is therefore subject to the Florida Bar’s code of conduct,” said Simeonidis. “But the Republican Attorney General Bill Barr will not hold any member of his own party accountable. We must therefore appeal to the state institutions to hold back this villainous lawyer who has twice impeded the impeachment process and who generally treats the powers of his elected office like a personal toy. “

An ethical complaint was filed against Gaetz for allegedly manipulating the witness at the time Michael Cohen in February 2019, the night before the president Donald TrumpThe now detained ex-attorney testified before the House Oversight Committee.

Many viewed this as witness manipulation; Gaetz said it was “witness questioning”.

Gaetz later apologized. The Florida Bar investigated this incident. While the Florida Bar complaints committee found no reason to believe that Gaetz had violated any of its rules, the spokeswoman said Francine Walker said it would send a letter to Gaetz stating “essentially advising him not to do it again.”

