[attorneys-existing-opening-statements-in-dui,-murder-demo-in-crash-that-killed-female-and-five-year-aged-son]

Daniel Mejia stands upcoming to his lawyer all through a courtroom listening to Jan. 24.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys offered opening statements Wednesday in a DUI and murder trial exactly where prosecutors say a Redlands gentleman drove below the affect when he crashed into a Jeep on Freeway 99, killing a lady and her 5-yr-previous son.

Daniel Mejia, 24, faces a lifetime expression in prison if convicted of the two counts of 2nd-degree murder with which he’s billed. Other expenses submitted in opposition to him are two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter even though intoxicated and two felony DUI fees.

Defense legal professional Christopher Martens reported a great deal of the evidence in this circumstance is not contested. He claimed Mejia drove a black Chevy Silverado and was included in a “horrible, incredibly tragic accident” that killed two individuals.

But he mentioned the proof does not aid the 2nd-degree murder expenses, and that his shopper should really in its place be found guilty only of the gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI prices.

Prosecutor Michelle Domino, even so, said Mejia’s steps support guilty verdicts on all charges.

Witnesses claimed Mejia swerved and slash off other motorists as he traveled at speeds up to 100 mph, Domino said. Many men and women called 911 to report his erratic driving.

Mejia’s blood-alcoholic beverages content was .25 p.c much more than three situations the state lawful restrict at which a human being is regarded impaired, the prosecutor claimed.

The crash took place the afternoon of Nov. 24, 2017, on southbound Freeway 99, just north of Taft Highway.

Juan Rodriguez Garcia was driving his family members in a Jeep when he slowed and pulled over at the middle divider to alter a flat tire.

Mejia’s truck slammed into the again of the Jeep, which rolled and caught hearth, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash killed 5-12 months-previous Axel Rodriguez and injured his mom, Karla Mendoza, 21, who died the upcoming working day.

Axel’s 3-calendar year-outdated sister, Zoey Mendoza, suffered average accidents.