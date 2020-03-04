attractive-pooch-is-incorporating-swag-to-your-dog’s-wag

Localish
It truly is time to incorporate some swag to your dog’s wag!
Classy Pooch is a mobile pet grooming company in Philadelphia, Pa, which arrives to you to give your dog a fresh new appear that is guaranteed to grab eyes.
- Look at: Person in wheelchair requires in doggy with no entrance legs
The owner, Rahanna Gray is recognized for the outrageous cuts and hues she does for her 4-legged consumers. She does every little thing from mohawks to rainbow-colored canine to animal prints.
- Watch: Much more Philadelphia Localish videos
Trendy Pooch Mobile Grooming | Instagram | Fb
Report a correction or typo
Connected matters:
philadelphiadogspetsanimalslocalishsecretly brilliant
- Share
- Tweet
- Electronic mail