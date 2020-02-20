[au-slide:-tigers-shed-back-again-to-back-again-online-games-for-second-time-this-season]

Bruce Pearl thought Auburn’s sport at Georgia on Wednesday was a “ought to-earn” for his team’s SEC frequent-year championship hopes.

The Tigers entered the 7 days 1 recreation back of Kentucky, which received at LSU on Tuesday. They necessary to just take treatment of business enterprise in opposition to a Bulldogs crew that experienced misplaced 10 of its previous 12 online games — together with a 22-point defeat inside of Auburn Arena on Jan. 11 — just to hold tempo.

They did not. Georgia snapped a four-video game shedding streak with a 65-55 victory inside of Stegeman Coliseum.

No. 13 Auburn (22-4, 9-four SEC) has now misplaced back-to-again video games for the second time this period, with the to start with coming about this time previous month at Alabama and Florida. Again, both defeats took position on the highway — Missouri pulled off an 85-73 upset in Columbia on Saturday.

Every single of the past two ended up performed with no Isaac Okoro, the star freshman wing who experienced a hamstring a week in the past. He traveled to Athens with the staff and dressed for the video game, but Pearl reported ahead of the recreation that he didn’t strategy to enjoy him.

Auburn played improved defense Wednesday than it did Saturday, but the offense — aside from place guard J’Von McCormick — was even worse.

“I assumed we played more challenging than we did at Missouri. I believed we had much more energy and vitality,” Pearl reported on the Auburn Athletics Community following the match. “Defensively, I thought we produced more plays. We turned Ga above. We held them down to 37% (taking pictures) and they only scored 65 factors. If we could have executed far better late, it would have been significantly less than that.

“But a 10-level decline on the highway hurts.”

Here are 3 takeaways:

1. McCormick was about the only superior thing on offense, but even he struggled.

For considerably of Wednesday’s game, it seemed Auburn’s only possibility of coming back from a deficit that grew as substantial 10 points was McCormick taking just about every shot. Simply because for a though, the senior stage guard was earning them.

McCormick went on a personalized nine- run late in the to start with 50 percent to give the site visitors a a single place lead with five: 11 left in the to start with 50 percent. He scored 10 straight points to reduce the Tigers’ deficit to 5 points with 8: 03 still left in the 2nd 50 percent.

But the Bulldogs answered the initially run with an 8- operate of their have, and the 2nd with again-to-again buckets in 22 seconds. And McCormick did not strike another industry aim just after that layup with eight: 03 remaining. He scored only just one additional stage, from the absolutely free throw line.

He completed the match with 22 factors on nine-for-22 taking pictures, a few rebounds, two assists and 5 of Auburn’s 15 turnovers, which Georgia turned into 18 factors.

“I was just taking advantage of what the protection gave me,” McCormick stated. “My mid-assortment was doing the job tonight, and I made a couple of 3s.”

2. This just isn’t the similar crew with no Okoro… or on the highway.

Auburn defeated Georgia 82-60 with Okoro at household a minor more than a month ago. It dropped 65-55 with no Okoro on the street Wednesday.

The blend of the star freshman and a modify in venue was worthy of a 32-level swing amongst the two rivals.

The fantastic news, if there is some to be found, is that Auburn returns home for its upcoming two online games. It hosts Tennessee on Saturday and Ole Overlook on Tuesday. But it is feasible that Okoro will remain sidelined for a person or each of individuals games, as Pearl has made crystal clear the workforce would not hurry him again from his hamstring.

If you can find something these last two video games has made abundantly clear, it’s that Auburn seriously misses both Okoro’s regular shot-making (he is averaging 13.one details for each game on 50.four% capturing) and his means to guard various positions at an elite amount.

Georgia star Anthony Edwards scored 18 factors in each conferences with the Tigers, but he was a lot more successful with no Okoro in entrance of him defensively, hitting 7 of 16 photographs to go together with six rebounds and a few helps (although he did convert the ball over 7 situations).

“I definitely don’t imagine in throwing any individual underneath the bus but myself,” Pearl claimed. “But let’s just say that I have just not been ready to discover men driving Isaac that can occur in and participate in his position and, you know, be equipped to stage up.”

three. Maybe Jaylin Williams requirements a lengthier glance.

Pearl experienced been noncommittal about the idea of providing the genuine freshman ability forward much more minutes when Okoro is sidelined, due to the fact he was not sure about his defensive capability. In addition, he would not enjoy Okoro’s position — he performs the place typically occupied by Danjel Purifoy and Anfernee McLemore.

Ahead of Wednesday, he hadn’t appeared in any of the Tigers’ previous 9 games.

But Williams saw his initial sizeable motion of the year versus the Bulldogs. He entered halfway as a result of the initial 50 % — before any one was in foul difficulties — and played a job-higher 16 minutes.

The six-foot-seven Nahunta, Ga., native did not rating and missed his only shot endeavor, but he did perform robust protection, grabbed six rebounds and two steals. He is also a single of just two Tigers who completed with a favourable furthermore-minus score, together with McLemore.

“He’s rarely played all yr extensive, and you know what, he looked superior out there,” Pearl reported. “He did a whole lot of very good issues out there. He gave up a pair of rebounds that I’m hoping — I have viewed that in exercise I was hoping I wouldn’t see it listed here. But he’ll understand from that. I was very encouraged by his overall performance.”