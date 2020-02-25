‘Aubameyang is NOT a Leading League good, yet’ – Arsenal legend Ray Parlour thoughts Gary Neville’s claims about striker

Ray Parlour disagrees with claims from Gary Neville that Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently a Premier League ‘great’ following two-and-a-50 % several years in England

Soon after watching the striker score twice in the Gunners’ three-two victory over Everton on Sunday, Sky Sports activities pundit and Manchester United legend Neville claimed Aubameyang warrants to currently be ranked between the division’s all-time greatest attacking gamers.

Getty Visuals – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 16th and 17th league ambitions of the year from Everton

“You chat about Arsenal missing characters and missing management, I believe this person is everything you could want,” stated Neville on Monday Night time Football.

“There’s a little bit of Ian Wright in him, a little bit of nastiness in him. In his interviews soon after a match he displays individuality and character, he operates challenging off the ball and he works hard on the ball.

“If you glance at his minutes-to-target, this is in Premier League record, Serio Aguero is at the leading [with 107], then Harry Kane [121], Thierry Henry [122] and then it is Aubameyang [123].

“It’s unbelievable the performances of this lad over the final two yrs. He’s not described as world-class, we really do not communicate of him as a Premier League terrific and I consider we have to.”

Aubameyang even responded to individuals statements on social media.

@GNev2 wow Just after That, i can also say Aubameyang is a leading League Excellent 😆😆😂 just kidding but thanks take pleasure in that 🙏🏽 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 24, 2020

Aubameyang has scored 60 plans in just 95 appearances considering the fact that joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The Gabon international was the joint-winner of the Leading League Golden Boot previous time, sharing it with Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane just after netting 22 objectives.

And he is leading the functioning for the award once again this phrase, with his good brace from Everton having his tally to 17 league ambitions – amount with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.

In actuality, considering the fact that the start out of final time he has the most targets of any Leading League player, with 39.

Parlour is obviously a substantial supporter of Aubameyang, and thinks with no his targets Arsenal could be in a RELEGATION Battle this season.

But he does problem no matter whether the striker can be deemed a Premier League ‘great’ just but.

Getty Images – Getty Ray Parlour has in comparison Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Thierry Henry, but suggests he requirements to retain scoring above a extended interval to be regarded as a Premier League excellent

“I imagine you’ve acquired to look a little bit a lot more at longevity,” the Highbury hero stated on the Alan Brazil Athletics Breakfast.

“Aguero, Henry, Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler, all these type of guys did it 12 months-in, year-out.

“You can’t argue with his [Aubameyang’s] document, and if he hadn’t scored the aims he’s scored this period Arsenal could be incredibly substantially additional in a relegation fight than seeking to get in that top rated 5.

“He’s been such an important participant for Arsenal likely forward with the objectives he scores he’s incredibly scientific at the time he’s in placement.

“He seemed pretty related to Henry at the weekend. When he’s by way of 1-on-one that is all he demands.

“Henry utilized to play just off the still left hand side as very well, and the way he [Aubameyang] just opened his entire body out and bent the ball into the considerably corner was incredibly very similar to Henry.

“But irrespective of whether you can call him a Leading League wonderful yet, I’m not absolutely sure about that.”

