[auburn-arena-fan-yells-xenophobic-taunt-at-santiago-vescovi-through-vols-tigers-video-game]

AUBURN, Ala. — All through the very first half of Tennessee’s recreation at Auburn on Saturday, a CBS microphone picked up an Auburn Arena admirer yelling at Santiago Vescovi.

“Go back again to your land! This is The us!” the supporter shouted.

Vescovi hails from Montevideo, Uruguay. He played basketball at the NBA Worldwide Academy in Australia in advance of arriving at Tennessee on Dec. 28. He also performed at the NBA Academy Latin The united states for a lot more than a calendar year before heading to Australia.

Tennessee has a varied roster with gamers from France (Yves Pons), Serbia (Uros Plavsic) and Finland (Olivier Nkamhoua).

Vescovi has begun each sport for Tennessee due to the fact he arrived.

He is averaging 11.4 points and four.2 assists in 30.1 minutes