Auburn Athletics reports record sales and increased profits in the 2018/19 National Sports business year

AUBURN – The Auburn athletics department had record sales of more than $ 152.4 million in fiscal 2019. This emerges from the university’s NCAA Membership Financial Report.

This is an increase of nearly $ 5 million from a record $ 147.6 million in 2017-2018. It is also the seventh year in a row that revenue has increased.

Auburn’s profit margin also increased, as evidenced by Thursday’s annual report sent to the Montgomery Advertiser at the request of the Freedom of Information Act. The department reported an operating income of nearly $ 13.2 million.

That’s more than the $ 7.8 million reported in fiscal year 2017/18, but not quite as high as Auburn’s profits of $ 14.6 in 2016/17 and 2015/16 $ Million and $ 15.2 million, respectively.

Auburn’s operating costs decreased from $ 139.7 million in 2017 to $ 18 in 2017 to $ 139.2 million in 2018 to 19.

The department actually earned less money from ticket sales than last year ($ 31.9 million vs. $ 33.2 million), but earned an additional $ 1.67 million in media rights. $ 1.07 million for program, novelty, park and concession sales; $ 747,344 in NCAA distributions; and $ 381,485 in conference distributions

The biggest increase came from “guarantees” or money earned from playing away games – Auburn earned $ 4.3 million in 2018-19, compared to just $ 44,000 a year earlier.

Auburn spent $ 1.48 million more on coach salaries, but $ 948,983 less on administrative staff and $ 2.64 million less on severance payments for former coaches and administrators.

Football ($ 95.1 million) and men’s basketball ($ 15.5 million) accounted for more than 70 percent of the department’s revenue. Both sports achieved more than the previous year ($ 93.5 million and $ 11.2 million, respectively).

These are the only two NCAA sports that are considered sources of income. The remaining Auburn programs had a combined loss of more than $ 29 million.