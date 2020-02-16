[auburn-basketball:-auburn-loses-major-at-missouri-in-very-first-sport-devoid-of-okoro]

Auburn identified alone in an all-also-acquainted place in Columbia, Mo. — down double digits in the second 50 percent of a street sport.

Saturday made 5 straight. Bruce Pearl’s staff misplaced the very first two, at Alabama and Florida, but came back again to earn the most recent two, at Ole Skip and Arkansas, in overtime. Auburn also came back from down double digits to conquer LSU and survived a late surge from Alabama at home over the previous 7 days. It is no stranger to adversity.

But the No. 11-ranked Auburn workforce that entered Saturday’s activity winners of 7 straight experienced Isaac Okoro. This one did not — the star freshman forward missed Saturday’s game thanks to a hamstring harm endured late towards the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Missouri gained, 85-73. Auburn trailed by double digits throughout the last 11: 13 of regulation.

“We did perform really hard. We outscored them in the 2nd half. We didn’t stop. But it was disappointing,” Pearl stated on the Auburn Sporting activities Community. “It’s challenging on the highway, and we just didn’t have adequate poise and didn’t get ample from sufficient persons.”

The loss drops Auburn (22-three, nine-three SEC) into a tie with LSU (which dropped to Alabama) for next put in the SEC standings. Kentucky (which defeated Ole Miss out on) is a single sport crystal clear of each.

Right here are 3 takeaways:

one. Auburn missed Okoro most on defense.

Okoro is not the only very good defender Auburn has. Pearl believes Samir Doughty may possibly be a far better all-about defender than Bryce Brown was. Austin Wiley and Anfernee McLemore are higher-level rim protectors.

But Okoro is elite in that regard. One of only two players Pearl has coached in his very long career that he believes can protect all 5 positions on the flooring. Which is a large purpose why the freshman performs 32 minutes for each recreation.

And he may well have been masking some greater problems for Auburn, which was terrible defensively devoid of him on Saturday. Missouri entered the match rated 13th in the SEC capturing only 40.8 p.c for the year. It went into halftime capturing 65.four p.c. It finished shooting 54.nine %.

The latter is the ideal mark an opponent has shot in opposition to Auburn considering the fact that Florida shot 60.5 p.c in a 65-62 gain on March 16 of last year. Missouri also built seven of 13 makes an attempt from beyond the arc, which marks the fifth straight game an opponent has shot superior than 37 p.c from deep. That happened only four occasions about the first 20 games of the time.

“We weren’t fantastic defensively,” Pearl said. “Missouri averages in the substantial-60s. They scored 85 tonight. That was a serious dilemma, a genuine problem for us. We experienced a difficult time guarding them.”

The bulk of the problems on Saturday was finished by two guards who Okoro absolutely would have performed a substantial function in defending. Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith poured in 28 details apiece, with the former taking pictures 10 of 12 from the floor and the latter shooting 7 of 12 and earning 12 of 13 absolutely free throws.

“Obviously, Isaac is our ideal defender. He would have experienced both Pinson or Smith,” Pearl mentioned. “We just did not get plenty of there from any one else who can guard. That is the greatest issue.”

two. The players who necessary to stage up in Okoro’s absence did not.

Not only is Okoro the team’s best defender he’s an very continuous presence on offense, a participant who can get to the rim and the free throw line at will. The freshman is averaging 13.1 details on 51.4 percent taking pictures in his 32 minutes for every activity.

Auburn shot 46.7 percent from the ground, created 30 of 46 cost-free toss attempts and scored 73 factors on the road. “Those are some quantities the place you should really gain a basketball video game,” Pearl explained. But they weren’t.

“We necessary a lot more from our bench,” the head coach ongoing. “We essential far more fellas to be equipped to stage up. We did not get that.”

Freshman Allen Flanigan, who started at tiny forward in place of Okoro, scored 5 factors (all from the free toss line) and grabbed six rebounds in 29 minutes.

Devan Cambridge, the initially gentleman off the bench in spot of Flanigan, scored zero points on -for-three shooting. Even worse than that, he was ejected from the video game for a Flagrant 2 foul following he stepped on a Missouri player soon after fouling him midway by way of the next half. The house crew transformed that into three totally free throws and a made 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, which upped its direct to 16 points with less than 10 minutes to enjoy in regulation.

Auburn’s three foremost scorers not named Okoro did their component. Wiley was unstoppable with 22 factors on 9-for-12 shooting and 10 rebounds. J’Von McCormick scored 21 on six-for-nine capturing (nine-for-13 from the totally free throw line), and Doughty had 16, with 10 of people coming from the charity stripe.

They just did not get a great deal support. Danjel Purifoy scored seven factors on two-for-4 capturing off the bench. McLemore, who started off a third straight recreation in his location, scored two on one-for-five shooting. Jamal Johnson skipped his only shot attempt and both equally totally free throws off the bench.

“Isaac’s out. It is a wonderful option,” Pearl mentioned. “It’s an opportunity for Danjel, it is an prospect for Anfernee to perform some four, an chance for Jamal and Devan to engage in additional, for Allen to participate in additional.

“Usually our stat sheet is littered with a lot more fellas in double figures and far more contributions from loads of various persons. It just didn’t materialize tonight.”

3. Road 3-point shooting continues to be a major problem.

It took Auburn additional than 26 minutes to make a 3-pointer on Saturday. Purifoy produced the initially at the 13: 56 mark of the next half. That was also the team’s previous.

Auburn concluded the match just 1 of 17 from over and above the arc. That is the program’s worst one-video game functionality due to the fact it went of 15 in a residence loss to Kentucky in 2013.

Of study course, Auburn has not been a particularly fantastic three-stage shooting workforce all period. It entered Saturday’s activity rated ninth in the SEC and 278th nationally taking pictures just 31.two percent from further than the arc. But the difficulty is substantially worse on the road.

Saturday’s sport marked the sixth straight recreation outside the house of Auburn Arena that the Tigers have failed to make a lot more than 30 per cent of their tries. Overall, they are taking pictures 27.three per cent from further than the arc more than 11 road and neutral-internet site video games, when compared to 32.nine p.c at residence.

That’s a issue, simply because neither the SEC or NCAA tournaments will be played on the Plains.

Auburn returns to motion Wednesday on the road against a Ga crew that has lost 10 of its final 12 games, together with an 82-60 determination in the first matchup in between the groups before this year.