auburn-basketball:-foul-line-will-help-kentucky-keep-off-auburn-to-get-sec-normal-time-championship

J’Von McCormick skipped a 3-pointer, but Austin Wiley grabbed the rebound and obtained it again to him. The stage guard skipped a layup, but the huge senior center grabbed the unfastened ball again and put it again on the rim.

It appeared to cling there, suspended previously mentioned the flooring at Rupp Arena, for a complete next, it’s possible two. Then, it dropped to the hardwood.

Had that shot gone in, the game would have been tied at 55 factors apiece with a very little more than 10 minutes remaining in the next 50 percent. As an alternative, Kentucky took the ball the other way. Immanuel Quickley acquired fouled on a 3-place try and made all a few totally free throws.

That was the story of No. 15 Auburn’s 73-66 loss on the highway at No. eight Kentucky on Saturday. The Tigers ended up suitable there with the Wildcats for most of the second fifty percent. They didn’t trail by much more than seven at any level throughout the very first 18-in addition minutes following halftime.

But the guests ended up in no way in a position to close the gap. They obtained within just one particular possession 13 periods all through the second 50 percent, but they could not tie the recreation or take the lead, even when the home crew went a lot more than 7 minutes with no a manufactured field objective.

Auburn (24-five, 11-5 SEC) missed 16 of its ultimate 19 discipline aim attempts. Kentucky (24-5, 14-2) clinched the SEC frequent-time championship with two game titles left to enjoy. The Tigers fell to two-29 all-time at Rupp Arena and 2-49 in Lexington.

“I considered we were very good more than enough to earn the basketball sport. I thought we had been fantastic plenty of to conquer those men, and I imagine they are the finest team in our league,” Auburn mentor Bruce Pearl stated on the postgame radio broadcast. “We just did not make the plays that we needed to make to get the game.”

Right here are three takeaways:

one. A home-road job reversal at the cost-free-toss line.

The first recreation these two games played, a 75-66 Tigers’ win at Auburn Arena on Feb. 1, was resolved at the absolutely free-throw line. Kentucky got whistled for 29 fouls, and the residence workforce manufactured 33 of 44 free throws. The guests built just 20 of 24.

The 2nd assembly on Saturday turned out the very same way. And once more, the residence staff gained. Both teams received identified as for 23 fouls. Auburn manufactured just 13 of 22 free of charge throws, and the Wildcats built 27 of 32.

Which is how Kentucky was equipped to maintain its direct even with going a lot more than 7 minutes without the need of a produced field purpose — it manufactured 8 totally free throws in the course of that span.

“We put our hands on them, and they referred to as fouls in coverage,” Pearl claimed. “If you are heading to do that, you just simply cannot guard them. Just just can’t guard them. So we had been in foul difficulties the entire match, and that was a major element.”

Specially on the inside of. Wiley performed nicely with 10 points on five-for-nine taking pictures, 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal, but he picked up his fourth foul with 9: 53 remaining in the 2nd fifty percent. He didn’t look at back again in until eventually the 3: 26 mark.

two. Auburn couldn’t build on a scarce speedy get started on the highway.

For the first time in what felt like permanently, the Tigers commenced powerful on the road. They strike 7 of their to start with 11 photographs within Rupp Arena, which includes 4 of four makes an attempt from three-place array. The site visitors led by as a lot of as 9 points.

But they could not maintain it likely. Auburn skipped nine of its future 10 shots. Kentucky went on a 20-3 operate to take a guide that it would not relinquish the rest of the activity.

The Tigers did endure the onslaught. Devan Cambridge made a effectively-timed putback dunk and Isaac Okoro hit a 3 to spark a 14-nine operate that introduced the site visitors back within three points at halftime.

But Auburn just couldn’t get shots to drop in the next fifty percent. It manufactured only nine of 32 overall, which include an ugly 2 of 16 from over and above the arc. It made only 5 of its final 30 three-stage makes an attempt following producing the very first 4.

“They defended us really very well, and seem, you bought to make pictures obtained to defend without fouling, and we weren’t able to. Kentucky did a great career,” Pearl advised reporters in Lexington. “They produced the adjustments. They performed the way they wanted to participate in and clearly held serve.”

Wiley and McCormick (13 details on 5-for-14 shooting) had been the only two gamers on the workforce who completed in double figures. But McCormick experienced only just one assist and missed five free throws.

Danjel Purifoy completed with 9 factors, but didn’t score following building three three-tips in the initial 5 minutes. Okoro also scored nine, but made only one of 6 shot attempts.

three. This time, Kentucky did a far better occupation having inside of.

Just one of the larger tales of the very first assembly at Auburn Arena was how a lot the Tigers dominated the paint. They attempted additional cost-free throws, built 12 of 28 two-level pictures and outscored the Wildcats 24-18 within the arc.

On defense, Wiley and McLemore held Kentucky significant males Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery and Nate Sestina to just 9 points on four-for-12 shooting.

But the exact was not correct at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats tried much more absolutely free throws, designed 20 of 38 two-position pictures and outscored the Tigers 34-24 in the paint. The guests created only 11 of 27 makes an attempt from within the arc, picking out instead to settle for three-pointers.

“I felt like we required to shoot the ball from 3, because glance, when you go in the paint in listed here, they are significant, they block shots, and we really don’t get to the foul line almost as considerably right here,” Pearl mentioned. “We felt like we desired to do some things on the perimeter.”

Richards fared considerably better the second time about, scoring 14 points on five-for-5 taking pictures in spite of being restricted to just 19 minutes thanks to foul hassle. Montgomery and Sestina chipped in 16 factors put together.

Auburn once again slowed down issue guard Ashton Hagans, holding him to just four details on 2-for-13 taking pictures, but Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey scored 18 and 17 factors, respectively, even with earning only one of 8 three-issue attempts.

“We gave up too a lot of points in the paint, acquired behind in the put up,” Pearl explained. “We battled, we competed, but we did not perform well plenty of to gain.”