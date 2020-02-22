[auburn-basketball:-okoro-could-return-vs.-ut,-but-he-will-not-solve-tigers’-3-position-capturing-woes]

AUBURN — Isaac Okoro is getting nearer to returning to the floor for Auburn.

The standout freshman ahead, who has skipped the previous two game titles with a hamstring personal injury endured Feb. 12 against Alabama, practiced with the team Thursday and once again Friday. Head mentor Bruce Pearl claimed he did not go 100 percent, but he did move all over. Which is progress.

That doesn’t necessarily suggest that Okoro will be back again in action Saturday towards Tennessee (11 a.m., CBS), although. His status is “still pending,” Pearl reported. Auburn will continue to technique his recovery with an “abundance of caution.”

“Simply, if you’re in a exercise circumstance and you are capable to be in manage of your movements, then that is a serious positive detail for his rehabilitation,” the head mentor continued. “When you get into a activity and you are just reacting to things, that’s when factors like a pulled muscle mass, you know, you just just cannot pretty at any time duplicate that in apply. We’ll see how he does.”

The No. 13-rated Tigers (22-4, 9-4 SEC) could truly use him. They’ve shed two straight games with out him, at Missouri and at Ga. Pearl didn’t want to use the freshman’s absence as an excuse for why they missing all those video games, but it’s not complicated to see how substantially Okoro was skipped — the 6-foot-6 Powder Springs, Ga., indigenous is an productive scorer (13.one points on 51.four per cent taking pictures) and an NBA-stage defender capable of guarding many places on the flooring.

“Definitely hunting forward to acquiring him again. Like I’ve mentioned a few situations prior to this, he’s a single of my most loved players to participate in with,” senior guard Samir Doughty claimed. “He just has a excellent come to feel for the video game, a terrific IQ. He’s wonderful offensively and defensively, and I experience like he’s always going to make the suitable participate in. So a male like that — you often want to enjoy with players like that.”

But Okoro’s return alone would not clear up what has been one particular of Auburn’s major resources of battle on offense this time, which has been 3-position shooting.

That was as big a challenge as any for the duration of people losses in Columbia and Athens. The Tigers designed just five of 43 tries from outside of the arc in those two game titles, or 11.6 p.c.

That current slide dropped them to just 30 percent from deep above the course of the period to date, which ranks 12th out of 14 SEC groups and 315th out of 353 groups nationally.

Even with that, 43.eight p.c of Auburn’s field target makes an attempt this year have come from three-point array, which is the 39th-greatest proportion in the nation and 3rd-optimum proportion in the SEC. Only three of those people major 50 teams (Coppin Condition, San Jose State and Wyoming) shoot a even worse percentage.

“We’re obtaining terrific appears to be like,” Doughty mentioned. “Coach is contacting great plays and we’re receiving gamers photographs in which they’re comfy capturing the basketball at. It’s just about finishing and producing pictures. So, I mean, we ain’t going to make them all but we simply cannot pass up them at the charge that we’ve been lacking.”

One may say that Auburn should shoot significantly less of all those pictures and focus a lot more on seeking to get to the basket. It is a lot more successful inside of the arc, where by it ranks 31st nationally by capturing 53.5 per cent.

Pearl claimed he will go on to give his staff the green gentle to hearth absent from deep if the shot is open. It’s not as if the Tigers cannot make them — they wouldn’t have overwhelmed LSU with no the three J’Von McCormick designed late in regulation and 3 much more Doughty and Devan Cambridge put together to make in additional time.

“I generally notify our men, glance, the greatest way to be self-confident in your shot is to prepare,” Pearl explained. “Our fellas have labored seriously really hard they really should shoot the ball pondering it’s heading in, due to the fact they are prepared. If they weren’t in the gymnasium, if they weren’t coming in having photographs, if they weren’t doing all the issues they’re meant to do, eh, you are not all set for that examination. You’re not ready for that examination. Our fellas have worked difficult. They need to be self-confident.”

But there is a worry going into Saturday’s sport, primarily if Okoro however is not capable to participate in. Because Auburn scored only 55 details at Ga, which ranks 12th in the convention allowing for 73.4 details a match. Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) sales opportunities the league in scoring defense allowing only 62.1 points a match and has permitted much more than 70 factors just 6 times all period.

“We’ve played greater at house,” Pearl reported. “But The Jungle’s not likely to place the ball in the basket for us. We’ve bought to do it ourselves.”