Auburn basketball: Pearl will examine Tigers’ changing grid national sport

AUBURN – It’s exciting enough to win on the road in two hours of overtime, but Auburn did it, though he stayed behind at 19 in the first half.

The Tigers had to make up for a 17-point halftime deficit to achieve their 83-82 win in double overtime at Ole Miss on Wednesday.

It is the third largest comeback in program history and the first time in 102 games that a SEC Road team won at half-time after a gap of at least 17 points.

But it also raises the question: If the Tigers can play so well in the second half and in extra time, how did they drop 19 points at all?

“If we can get on the bench, when it gets late, when fatigue becomes a factor, our conditioning has shown that we can play these things through,” said Bruce Pearl, Auburn coach after the game. “When everyone is fresh and angry – the start of the games, the beginning of the halves – we fight.

“I don’t know. I may have to adjust the starting line-up a bit. Obviously this group didn’t play well, this starting group. So I’ll think about it. It’s an option for Saturday.”

Auburn started in 19 of 20 games with the same five players this season – Point Guard J’Von McCormick, Shooting Guard Samir Doughty, Forward Isaac Okoro, Power Forward Danjel Purifoy and Center Austin Wiley. Anfernee McLemore started in Florida on January 18 instead of Purifoy.

But the tigers also had a terrible start in this game. They missed 15 of their first 16 shots and were eight points behind in the first 10 minutes.

That was a problem this season. In 13 games since the beginning of December, Auburn shot just 32.3 percent in the first 10 minutes of the game, gaining a lead of minus 9 over that period.

In the last 30 minutes of regulation (plus overtime) in the same 13 games, the Tigers shot 45.2 percent, gaining a margin of plus-77.

On Tuesday, in a passionate speech at half-time to the team, Pearl said, “I’m not changing the grid, okay? We’re minus 14, beginners. We’re minus 14, okay? I DON’T CHANGE IT! I’m staying with my boys. I’m staying with you and I stay with you and you and you. You hear me? “

You must have. After McCormick, Doughty, Okoro, Purifoy and Wiley scored 15 of the team’s 20 points in 4v20 shooting in the first half, they scored 49 of the 63 points in the second half and 14 points in extra time. 26 shoot.

“The kids fought. They all played so hard, although we didn’t always play well,” Pearl said. “Adversity reveals character. I have a top-class team. I have. I have some veterans. We have not quit.”

This did not prevent the head coach from saying after the game that he would check the line-up adjustment, and he said at half-time that he would not change. A comeback in the second half does not solve the problems of a season with slow starts. Auburn was only able to return to Alabama and Florida two weeks ago.

# 13 Kentucky, coming to the Auburn Arena at 5pm on Saturday, is better than all three of these opponents.

However, there are no obvious changes to be made. The bank, which mainly consists of McLemore, Memphis Transfer Jamal Johnson and newcomers Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge, has only played 28.7 percent of the team’s minutes this season, according to KenPom. This is the lowest total of Pearl’s twelve seasons as head coach in the SEC (six in Tennessee, six in Auburn).

McLemore was Auburn’s leading scorer against the rebels with 19 points in 29 minutes. It was his seventh two-digit game this season. Johnson, Flanigan and Cambridge only have six together. None of them played more than 11 minutes on Tuesday and none scored. They all completed the game with more than six minutes of play in the second half.

“They can all fire open shots,” Pearl said on Monday. “Think of a few shots Jamal made in South Alabama, for example. I know I’m going back, but I mean, he doesn’t take those shots, we don’t win the game, you know? And at different times Al, be it Vanderbilt or an earlier game, just played really well.

“So you’d love her to be more consistent. But you know they probably won’t be. That’s why they come from the bank. “

You also have to think about who’s coming from the bank, Pearl said. That would be Doughty and Okoro, who this season are not only Auburns two top scorers, but “two of the best defenders in our league and maybe the country”. Therefore, they lead the team with 32.1 and 31.3 minutes per game.

Pearl said Tuesday that the Tigers “need to play better on Point Guard” after McCormick and Doughty, who split every minute at this point, completed five assists and twelve turnovers against Ole Miss. That was a problem throughout the SEC game. During this time, the senior duo has a 46 to 46 ratio to support sales.

But the only other point guard Auburn has on the list, real newcomer Tyrell Jones, has not been part of regular rotation since a game against Colgate on November 18.

So Pearl and his team may decide that McLemore is a better starting spark than a bank spark, whether it’s for Purifoy at Power Forward or Wiley in the center. Or maybe they don’t make any changes at all – they didn’t go into the second half on Tuesday and see what happened.