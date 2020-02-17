[auburn-basketball:-tigers-endure-alabama’s-3-stage-capturing-barrage-to-acquire-in-overtime]

AUBURN — Not 1 person crammed within an all-orange Auburn Arena on Wednesday evening believed they would be here yet again. Not following their No. 11-ranked Tigers scored the game’s first 16 points to open up up a commanding lead. Not with revenge for an previously decline versus rival Alabama on the thoughts.

But perhaps extra time is only exactly where Auburn is the most snug. Soon after all, Wednesday’s activity marked the fourth in the final 5 (and third straight) that couldn’t be decided in regulation. 1st, it was Ole Pass up. Then Arkansas and LSU. Now, Alabama.

And in some way, some way, Bruce Pearl’s team has received all of them.

On Wednesday, it was by the rating of 95-91. The initial meeting involving the two groups on Jan. 15 was a 19-stage Crimson Tide blowout. The next appeared a large amount like the Iron Bowl the two groups played across the street at Jordan-Hare Stadium 73 times ago — two frenetic groups trading haymakers till the closing buzzer sounded.

Possibly it’s fitting that the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy was awarded to Gus Malzahn’s Auburn soccer workforce at halftime.

“You know commonly when you participate in Alabama, it’s really all about the rivalry, it’s all about Auburn-Alabama, it’s about the Iron Bowl, it is about two educational institutions in the condition that compete,” Pearl stated. “This one was not about that. We never felt it, nevertheless do not really feel it. It was about Auburn hoping to continue to be alive in a championship race, our rival with an possibility to genuinely choose us out of it by beating us, which would have been two times.”

Alabama (13-11, 5-6 SEC) never led in its bid for a period sweep, but it gave the house group every thing it could handle. The Tigers (22-2, nine-two) led by 10 details soon after a Devan Cambridge three-pointer with 6: 10 remaining. A trio of created three-ideas from Jaden Shackelford and Kira Lewis Jr. — a lot more on these later — over the next two-plus minutes brought the Crimson Tide inside of a person level with 3: 58 left to perform.

Neither team hit a further discipline objective until finally John Petty Jr. tied the sport with a three with 14 seconds remaining. Auburn missed eight shot tries and 4 of six absolutely free throw makes an attempt about the remaining four: 27 of regulation. And gained.

Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, and J’Von McCormick bought the Tigers off to an 8- run to get started the time beyond regulation time period. The Crimson Tide fought again with 3 far more 3-pointers to make it a two-stage game with 23 seconds remaining, but McCormick was capable to sink two clutch totally free throws to place the game absent late.

“I guess a good deal of credit to (toughness and conditioning mentor Damon Davis),” Doughty explained. “We place in a ton of get the job done throughout the summertime, and I sense like when we’re in time beyond regulation, that’s usually benefit: Us, despite our opponent, due to the fact we set in a ton of do the job in the offseason. We’re created for times like that.”

Here are a few takeaways:

one. The three-point line just about charge Auburn the recreation

There’s no dilemma that the three-place arc was the key to Auburn’s appear-from-guiding victory around LSU this past Saturday. McCormick manufactured a few photographs from deep in the span of a lot less than a moment late in regulation, and Doughty and Cambridge mixed to strike three additional at the get started of the overtime time period.

On Wednesday, however, it was the readers that fired up clutch shot immediately after clutch shot from beyond the arc. In actuality, which is about the only form of shot Alabama attempted on Wednesday — it went just eight of 25 on two-stage photographs in 45 minutes.

Further than the arc, although, the Crimson Tide made 22 of 59 tries. Both of those totals established new solitary-match SEC records. It didn’t look to subject no matter whether the Tigers were being enjoying gentleman defense or zone — the photographs kept slipping.

“Hard to participate in them man-to-person since we had been so much even bigger and they ended up so considerably more compact. They spread us and shot us so we performed a large amount of zone,” Pearl explained. “Overall, we could’ve finished a superior career of finding out there, contesting a very little bit, producing them set the ball down on the ground a little little bit, prolong a very little bit more difficult.”

Shackelford strike seven of 17 attempts from deep on his way to 28 points, Petty hit six of 11 on his way to 20, and James Bolden and Jaylen Forbes hit 3 each and every. Lewis strike only one, but he recorded the 3rd triple-double in Alabama historical past with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists to just just one turnover in 45 minutes.

Auburn dominated inside, outscoring Alabama 44-14 in the paint and outrebounding the site visitors 60-44. The residence group turned 20 offensive rebounds into 24 2nd-chance factors. But 3 is improved than two, and the Tigers shot only 7 of 31 from the former.

“We’ve acquired to hold grinding,” Pearl reported. “One issue I’m assured about is this group will get completely ready to engage in 7 more occasions in the standard season. We will. But I’ve acquired to determine out a way for us to enjoy better basketball. Due to the fact appropriate now, all we’re in a position to do is just be good ample to get into overtime and have sufficient character to acquire it.”

two. Isaac Okoro was a pressure till he received damage

The initially time these two groups met previous month, the standout freshman wing was the only vibrant spot in the to start with half — he scored 12 of the team’s 27 details — but practically absolutely silent in the 2nd, scoring only 1 point and lacking all 5 of his industry purpose makes an attempt in the decline.

That was not the situation in the rematch Wednesday. Okoro scored 7 factors on two-for-five taking pictures in the to start with fifty percent, but the Tigers obviously observed a matchup they preferred with him. So they went to him about and more than during the closing 20 minutes,.

He additional than shipped — Okoro scored 12 points on five-for-six capturing in the next half alone. He completed the recreation with a group-main 19 points on seven-for-11 shooting to go alongside with nine rebounds, two helps, two steals and a block.

But the torrid start did not lead to a pleased end. Auburn won the video game, but Okoro went down hard and grabbed his proper leg in discomfort as he was chasing down a unfastened ball with a small less than two minutes remaining in regulation. He had to be helped to the locker place by the team’s health care staff and did not return.

“He’s bought a hamstring pull, and it will be evaluated tomorrow (Thursday),” Pearl said. “Don’t imagine it is everything structural. But Isaac, if you have ever noticed Isaac’s legs, I can’t picture the size of that hamstring. I never know if that is a fantastic detail or a poor thing. I never know. But I would just enterprise to say that it would get a great deal, not only to injure him but also to preserve him out. So if he is out, it is due to the fact he absolutely can’t go. He’s just these types of a difficult kid.”

three. The Wiley/McLemore centre blend can be terrifying superior

We have recognised this matchup-nightmare possible all season. Wiley is a 6-foot-11 behemoth, a genuine again-to-the-basket, post-up inside player. McLemore is a springy, 6-foot-7 stretch five. Each are large defenders and do absolutely distinctive issues on offense.

But it doesn’t usually strike. Wiley double-doubled his last time out versus LSU, but McLemore dealt with foul trouble all match and completed scoreless on -for-5 taking pictures.

Wednesday in opposition to Alabama, even though, is a best illustration of how unsafe it can be for opponents when both equally are on at the exact time. Alabama did not have an reply for possibly.

McLemore started in put of Danjel Purifoy (who has been working with the flu but did participate in Wednesday) for the second straight game and provided an fast spark, hitting a pair of 3-ideas on his way to scoring the Tigers’ 1st 8 points. He concluded with 13 on 4-for-10 capturing (3-for-seven from 3) to go together with seven rebounds.

“He just was hitting. He just was sensation it,” Doughty said. “He’s likely to pull it, regardless of if another person is in his encounter or not. It’s just a issue of if he’s hitting it or not. But he received us off to a fantastic get started, a terrific begin that we desired, because they strike 22 3s, and commonly teams really do not gain giving up 22 3s.”

And though his counterpart was executing most of his harm outside the house, Wiley dominated on the within. He scored 18 factors on six-for-nine capturing, pulled down a profession-significant 17 rebounds (eight offensive) and blocked a job-significant-tying five pictures.

“He wanted the ball and I imagined we did a greater work of obtaining it to him and he did a great task of ending,” Pearl reported. “I necessarily mean he had 17 rebounds and he dropped two or 3. He could’ve had a 20-rebound night.”

Auburn returns to motion Saturday evening at Missouri. Time will tell whether Okoro is able to participate in in that sport, but Pearl stated that “he could be out a small little bit.”