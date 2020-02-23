[auburn-basketball:-tigers-mount-yet-another-2nd-50-percent-comeback-to-defeat-vols]

AUBURN — The developing was lifeless. No. 13 Auburn appeared lifeless, too. Tennessee led by 17 details with 14: 31 remaining in the 2nd half. The Tigers appeared effectively on their way to a third straight loss without the need of hurt star Isaac Okoro and the stop of a 17-activity residence profitable streak.

Then they scored 18 unanswered details.

Jaylin Williams started out the operate with a jumper. Samir Doughty hit two 3-ideas and two layups. Anfernee McLemore chipped in a bucket and a free of charge throw. Devan Cambridge manufactured a three-pointer.

“I was just remaining aggressive,” stated Doughty, who was the only Auburn participant in double figures with 22 points. “I truly don’t fret about who’s defending me. I knew I experienced to be aggressive when we was down, and we’re with no a person of our improved gamers proper now, and we know that. He’s a male that we go to for mismatches and driving the lane, so I realized I had to action up at that instant.”

It was another Cambridge 3, McLemore layup and pair of cost-free throws every single from Doughty and J’Von McCormick in the closing minutes that finally gave the Tigers a 73-66 victory more than the Volunteers. But it was that 18- operate that built it doable.

“We essential that one particular,” head mentor Bruce Pearl explained.

He instructed them that at halftime. Not politely, either. “I was quite upset with our deficiency of effort and vitality, our toughness, and Tennessee actually outplayed us,” Pearl stated, so he kicked anyone but the gamers out of the locker home and “flat out lit into them.”

“He acquired on us, and we reacted,” Doughty mentioned. “But I can’t actually share what he mentioned, but it received us determined.”

Auburn (23-four, 10-4 SEC) outscored Tennessee (15-12, seven-7) 40-25 immediately after the break and 36-12 more than the closing 14: 31. Fifty percent of all those 12 factors arrived from the free toss line, as the Volunteers designed only three of their ultimate 14 shot attempts.

Auburn shot 50 p.c from the ground in the next 50 percent, like 4 of 6 from over and above the arc following making only 3 of 14 in the initial 50 percent. The house staff tried 22 of its 28 second-50 % shots from inside of the paint, created 10 of individuals and outscored the guests 20-10 in the paint.

It’s the fourth time in their final 8 video games that the Tigers have arrive back from a double-digit next-50 % deficit to get, and they did not even need overtime in this just one.

They have now gained 23 video games this time, which is just one much more than they won through previous year’s normal period.

Right here are 3 takeaways:

one. Auburn wreaked havoc on defense like last year’s staff did.

The initially fifty percent of Saturday’s recreation seemed a large amount like Auburn’s back-to-again losses at Missouri and Ga around the earlier week. Tennessee shot 52 percent from the floor, 41.seven percent from beyond the arc and led by eight details going into the crack.

The Tigers’ defense ongoing to battle with out Okoro, the team’s greatest individual defender who warmed up but in the long run skipped his third straight video game due to a hamstring personal injury experienced Feb. 12 against Alabama.

In the 2nd 50 %, even though, Auburn performed much less like the early period variation of this year’s crew — which stifled opponents with length, athleticism and physicality — and extra like final year’s, which established chaos and turned turnovers into offense on the other conclusion.

“Tennessee is comfortable correct now with this team enjoying at a slow speed. We are improved participating in at a rapidly speed, and we weren’t dedicated to tension,” Pearl claimed. “It will take a tremendous quantity of exertion and vitality to be capable to transform folks around. We just didn’t convey it. And as a end result, Tennessee was handing it to us. They played more durable, they played extra actual physical. They performed like they wished it far more.

“We bought it turned about in the second half from the standpoint of, our backs were being from the wall.”

The Tigers turned 13 turnovers into 15 details in the 2nd 50 % alone. Overall, they recorded 18 steals, compelled 24 turnovers and turned them into 27 factors.

McCormick recorded five steals, and Danjel Purifoy, Doughty and Williams concluded with three apiece.

“We was comfortable on defense, like they was just likely to give us the gain mainly because it’s challenging to participate in in here. But which is not the case,” Doughty explained. “So we just attempted to flip our intensity up by getting in the passing lanes extra, struggle as a result of ball screens, struggle via off-ball screens and situations like that. I necessarily mean all that is a part of us successful, and we have to do that to gain game titles.”

two. Auburn’s non-Okoro freshmen last but not least contributed on offense.

One of the Tigers’ largest complications actively playing with out Okoro has been that no a person experienced stepped up to swap the 13.one details for every match he was supplying. Cambridge, Williams and Allen Flanigan, who created his 3rd straight commence in place of Okoro on Saturday, mixed to rating just 10 of Auburn’s 128 details in losses at Missouri and Georgia.

Towards Tennessee, they scored 22.

“Freshmen commonly play superior at home. I know that. I’ve been a freshman right before. I understood they’d have a ton more confidence coming in, but our freshmen have been performing these past few times,” Doughty mentioned. “It just cannot just be me and J’Von or Austin (Wiley) just about every and each night time, for the reason that teams can scout that. If we have contributors from our bench, we’re a way distinctive crew. But guys were self-assured tonight, and that arrives from placing in that perform.”

Flanigan designed the game’s 1st industry goal (a 3-pointer) and finished with five points on 2-for-two capturing with 4 rebounds, a few assists and a steal in 18 minutes. Cambridge hit three of 5 makes an attempt from past the arc to complete with nine factors to go alongside with six boards in 25 minutes.

Williams, who hadn’t scored a position considering the fact that a Jan. 11 activity from Ga, scored a profession-significant 8 details on four-for-seven capturing and also experienced two rebounds, two assists and a few steals in 15 minutes. He got an extended run at power forward just after starter Danjel Purifoy picked up two early fouls.

Those people freshmen presented the spark, and the seniors brought the gain property late.

“Al played a little far better. Devan played better and was out there in essential moments, creating major shots. Jaylin experienced his moments. Those people are all freshmen. They are youthful youngsters. We’re not going to earn devoid of them. We’re just not. I just feel they obviously stepped up,” Pearl claimed. “Can we create on it?”

three. Tennessee just just can’t beat this Auburn staff, which does not eliminate at residence.

The Volunteers experienced them. Eventually. Immediately after losing by double digits in Knoxville in 2018, and in Auburn Arena to be denied a share of the SEC standard-period title, and again in Nashville to be denied the SEC event championship in 2019, they experienced the Tigers on the ropes.

Up 17 factors with 14: 31 to enjoy following a Jordan Bowden 3-pointer. Undoubtedly, that was going to be adequate for Tennessee to defeat its previous head coach.

But all over again, it wasn’t.

“For 27, 28 minutes, I considered we performed the way we’re able of,” Tennessee mentor Rick Barnes reported. “But it is not a 27-, 28-minute sport. It is a 40-moment recreation.”

It is also tricky to beat the Tigers in their personal creating. They have now won 18 straight video games at home relationship back again to a 60-55 loss to Ole Miss on Feb. 13 of last year. They are 45-three at dwelling since the begin of the 2017-18 season.