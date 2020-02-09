Auburn basketball: Tigers received the LSU with first place in the SEC rating of National Sports

AUBURN – You can still count the number of SEC championships that the Auburn basketball program won with one hand. The Tigers won the crown of the regular season in 1960, 1999 and 2018 and the league tournament in 1985 and 2019.

But after winning just three before 2018, the Tiger 2020 can fight for a third straight.

Bruce Pearl believed that this week would be important for Auburn’s hopes. He called it “Moving Week” and referred to Saturday at the PGA Tour golf tournament. The Tigers had a huge win over Kentucky last Saturday, but they had a difficult trip to Arkansas – a place they’d only won four times before – on deck before the SEC-led LSU came into town on Saturday.

That was Monday. Since then, No. 11 Auburn came back 11 points less than six minutes behind to defeat Razorbacks 79-76 in overtime. LSU # 18 (which had won 24 of their last 26 SEC games) lost 99-90 at Vanderbilt on Wednesday (who had lost 26 consecutive SEC games).

Now Tigers vs. Tigers at the Auburn Arena will fight for first place in the SEC rating on Saturday (11:00 a.m., ESPN) That would certainly be a big step.

“Just when you think it can’t get any better than College GameDay and Kentucky,” Pearl said on Friday.

LSU (17-5, 8-1 SEC) still top the table after Wednesday’s defeat, but Auburn (20-2, 7-2) and Kentucky (17-5, 7-2) are only one Game back.

Of course, there are eight more regular-time games (including one in Kentucky on February 29), but the chance of getting first place in February is none for an Auburn program that is not yet fully used to it Trifle kind of success.

“We said we had to win these games to fight for the championship,” said Pearl. “Nothing has changed. It doesn’t matter whether we can take first place after this game or not. What matters is that this is a team competing for the championship. This is the only one.” We’ll play them in the regular season. This would give us a leg up. “

It will be a difficult matchup. There is a reason why the LSU won 10 games in a row before coming to the Commodores, and Pearl doesn’t see it as a “breakdown” – “I told you that the best teams in our league were the teams up or down can beat “. he said. “Vanderbilt was at the end of our league and they beat the team at the top of our league. And that’s no surprise. Vanderbilt almost beat us here.”

Even in the event of a defeat, the LSU scored 90 points. It is arguably the best offensive team in the SEC. With 80.2 points per game (Alabama scored 81.6 points) and 48 percent of shots on goal in first place. All five starters score an average of more than 11 points per game, led by Guard Skylar Mays (15.3) and striker Emmitt Williams (14.2). According to KenPom, no team is more efficient at the conference.

“Both teams want to get the basket and attack the rim,” said Pearl. “Both teams rely on offensive rebounds. Neither team is great from 3rd place onwards, so it will be difficult to score in and around the basket. It will probably be a difficult game to hold up against for that reason. But me would say it’s likely. ” Just because of the size factor and the athleticism – boy, they’re really athletic. They are really bouncy. “

The last time these two teams met at Baton Rouge on February 9 last year, the LSU 83-78 won on the way to winning the SEC season in the regular season. The Pearl team would like to reciprocate in the Auburn Arena on Saturday.

“We’re just happy to play it in the jungle,” said Point Guard J’Von McCormick. “I’m just looking forward to this rematch last year because we were in a bad mood.”