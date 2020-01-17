Auburn Basketball: Tigers Suffer First Season Loss | National sport

TUSCALOOSA – Bruce Pearl said it more than once in the days before Auburn’s rivalry with Alabama: “We’re going to be hit.”

The sixth year head coach didn’t necessarily have to play at the Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday. He just said that it would happen at some point. Losing is inevitable in college basketball. Only four teams in the past 40 years have finished the regular season unbeaten. There has been no unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976.

Pearl didn’t want to be right. He definitely didn’t want to be right across the state Wednesday night against the biggest rival of his program. But he was. Auburn was beaten.

Alabama won 83-64 at the Coleman Coliseum to crowd the tigers out of the ranks of the unbeaten. The state of San Diego is now the only team in America that has had no loss on their resumes.

Here are three takeaways:

1. Slow start finally caught up with Auburn.

Auburn has made it a habit to start this season slowly at both ends of the pitch. In the last eight games on Wednesday, only 36.9 percent of the shots were fired in the first 10 minutes of the game, while the opponents were able to shoot 48.8 percent.

But this slow start had never really held back the Tigers, at least not since a December 5 game against Furman in which they had to make up for a 14-point deficit in the second half to win in extra time.

Alabama proved to be a much tougher test than the paladins. And Auburn’s start was much, much worse.

The Tigers were halfway behind, 36:27, and it was only so close because newcomer Isaac Okoro had a personal 5-0 run at the last minute. The freshman wing shot 5 out of 6 in the first half. The rest of the team shot only 4 out of 23.

Auburn missed the first 10 attempts from a distance and flipped the ball 12 times – more than the average of the last five full games (11.8). And only two of them were thefts. The Crimson Tide turned these sales to 11 points.

But Auburn has buried itself so often this season after this slow start. In the last eight games, after these first 10 minutes, they prevailed against the opponents by 90 points. But the counter never flipped on Wednesday.

The tigers reached just over five minutes into the second half after the start of the second half. The Crimson Tide responded with a 19-8 run.

2. Auburn tried to do the things he is usually good at.

The Tigers had turned the ball no more than 17 times since defeating Furman on December 5. They flipped it 21 times on Wednesday, which is their season high in their opening game against Georgia Southern.

Visitors took fourth place in the national competition on Wednesday, accounting for 57.1 percent of the 2-point goal. They only made 11 out of 25 layups / dunks at the Coleman Coliseum.

3. Samir Doughty may want to forget that this night has ever happened.

#HeadbandSamir has been an entertaining story for this Auburn team all season. The senior guard put it on for the first time during the third game of the season and has worn it ever since. He also played incredibly well on the head and led the team with 15.7 points per game.

But in the middle of the first half of Wednesday, Doughty tore off the headband. The mojo stopped working.

The senior guard played perhaps his worst game of the season, scoring just six points in the 2v11 shootout and posting seven sales before the foul.