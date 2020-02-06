Auburn Football: Whitlow Enters Transfer Portal National sport

AUBURN – JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow is the first player to lead Auburn in two consecutive seasons since Tre Mason in the 2012-13 season, but he fails to score three goals.

Head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed on Wednesday that the aspiring junior has entered the transfer portal.

“He’s looking for a fresh start somewhere else,” he said. “We appreciate his time here. We wish him the best. “

Whitlow wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for everything the Auburn family will always love.”

It’s the end of a great underdog story for Whitlow in Auburn. At nearby LaFayette High, he was a two-way standout, a total of 2,292 yards passed, 2,147 rushing yards and 59 touchdowns when he played as a senior quarterback, but he didn’t get much Power 5 interest. In fact, he was ready to travel to Tulane before National Signing Day 2017.

A last minute call from Defense Coordinator Kevin Steele changed that. Chip Lindsey, the offensive coordinator of the first year, wanted the three-star athlete to rank 527th nationwide as a broad recipient. Whitlow returned to running during his first fall on campus and quickly descended to the bottom of the depth chart in 2018 after the early departures of Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway, although he stopped playing this season after an injury.

A physical 10-yard touchdown run to kick off the season against Washington in Atlanta was his arrival. Whitlow ended his debut campaign with 787 yards and six touchdowns on 150 carry (5.3 average). He hurried over 100 meters in each of the next two games of the Tigers and won with Ole Miss in October with 170.

The second product last season, the LaFayette product wore 156 times for 763 yards (4.9 mean) and 10 touchdowns, although it missed the majority of three games due to a knee injury in a Florida loss.

Injuries (he also missed several games due to ankle and shoulder problems), fumbling (he lost 5 out of 8 in two seasons) and an offensive line that had trouble running the block kept him from trusting at times.

However, participants in the program feel that this trust and the relationship between Whitlow and coaches have waned in recent months.

If there is a silver lining in this situation, the Tigers have a lot of experience running behind Whitlow and leaving Senior Kam Martin, who rushed to third place in the team last season.

D.J. Williams, who played well for Whitlow last season when he missed time after knee surgery, will be a four-star newcomer after wearing 84 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. Roleplayer Shaun Shivers (55 carriers, 286 yards, 3 touchdowns), veteran Malik Miller (12 carriers, 42 yards) and gadget type Harold Joiner (12 carriers, 94 yards, 1 score) will also return.

Auburn will also add Mark-Antony Richards, a four-star athlete who missed the entire 2019 season after a knee injury. and Tank Bigsby, a true five-star newcomer. Richards is expected to be healthy early in the spring and Bigsby will enroll early, so that both have plenty of opportunity to show off their skills before the 2020 season begins.

You have plenty of it. Richards had a total of more than 1,300 rushing yards and 3,000 general purpose yards as a senior in Wellington, Florida, and has made comparisons with Johnson, both for his running style and his ability to catch the ball from the field. Bigsby graduated as a senior at Callaway High in LaGrange, Georgia, 143 times for 1,636 yards and 27 touchdowns and is the fourth highest signee the Tigers have ever put into position, after only Michael Dyer, position coach Cadillac Williams and Roc Thomas.

“I think that is a position that we are very profound and very young and talented,” said Malzahn. “And so we feel very good with the boys we have.”

The only thing these six players don’t have is Whitlow’s experience – he ends his time in Auburn with 1,550 rapid traverses on 306 carriers. Nobody on the list has more than 600 career paths.