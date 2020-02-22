[auburn-pupil-ejected-for-xenophobic-taunt-at-santiago-vescovi-throughout-vols-tigers-recreation]

AUBURN, Ala. — For the duration of the very first 50 % of Tennessee’s activity at Auburn on Saturday, a CBS microphone picked up an Auburn fan yelling a xenophobic taunt at Vols freshman guard Santiago Vescovi.

“Go back again to your land! This is The united states!” the admirer shouted at Vescovi, who hails from Montevideo, Uruguay.

The college student was ejected from Auburn Arena in the next fifty percent of No. 12 Auburn’s 73-66 gain and banned from attending future video games, according to an Auburn official, who did not title the guy. Any further more willpower will be handled by the university’s place of work of student affairs.

Equally Tennessee mentor Rick Barnes and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl ended up informed of the situation pursuing the recreation. They praised Auburn for its response.

“I appreciate the way Auburn taken care of it,” Pearl said. “That is not who we are at all. This is an astounding campus with outstanding students. We are assorted, we are welcoming. I have obtained absolutely nothing but regard for Santiago and his sport. But that a single particular person would not talk at all for the Auburn spouse and children.”

Mentioned Barnes: “At the time they observed out about it, they took care of it. Happy they did. Once more, I have not offered any considered to it, but our administration instructed me that Auburn did what wanted to be carried out and that is superior by me.”

Vescovi scored 10 details and experienced a few helps for Tennessee (15-12, 7-seven) at Auburn (23-4, 10-4). He was not built readily available to the media right after the recreation.

Vescovi performed basketball at the NBA Worldwide Academy in Australia just before arriving at Tennessee on Dec. 28. He also played at the NBA Academy Latin The us for more than a yr right before likely to Australia.

Tennessee has a various roster with gamers from France (Yves Pons), Serbia (Uros Plavsic) and Finland (Olivier Nkamhoua).

Vescovi has commenced every match for Tennessee since he arrived. He is averaging 11.4 points and 4.two assists in 30.1 minutes.