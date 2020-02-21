[auburn-soccer:-contract-aspects-for-coordinators-morris,-steele-ol-coach-bicknell-jr.]

AUBURN — Gus Malzahn experienced the 11th-highest paid assistant coaching team in college or university soccer in 2019, in accordance to the United states Today assistant mentor salary databases, but it could be ranked even greater in 2020.

Auburn’s 10 assistants produced a put together $5,902,500 last year. But defensive coordinator Kevin Steele gained a important raise, and to start with-yr offensive coordinator Chad Morris and offensive line mentor Jack Bicknell Jr. will the two be paid out additional than their predecessors.

All 3 contracts had been delivered to the Montgomery Advertiser in response to an open data request on Thursday. The contract for new defensive assistant Al Pogue, who replaced Marcus Woodson soon after he left for the very same job at Florida Point out, has not yet been made out there.

The new 3-calendar year deal Steele agreed to last thirty day period will make him the greatest-paid assistant mentor in college or university soccer at $two.5 million annually. That is a increase of $550,000 from past 12 months, when he built $1.95 million.

Morris signed a 3-12 months contract in December which is well worth $735,000 every year. That is $235,000 more than the $500,000 Kenny Dillingham made in his lone time on the Plains, even though obviously a great deal fewer than the $4 million he produced as Arkansas’ head coach previous period.

He is owed a buyout of extra than $10 million right after remaining fired right before the close of his second period with the Razorbacks this earlier November, nevertheless it is unclear no matter whether that determine is offset by his work at Auburn.

Bicknell signed a two-12 months deal that will pay out him $500,000 annually, which is $100,000 far more than what he built at Ole Skip past season and $75,000 much more than Auburn was paying Grimes.

All three coaches would be owed a buyout equivalent to all remaining payments if they are terminated with out lead to prior to the close of the agreement. Morris and Bicknell would owe the college a sum equal to all remaining payments if they go away Auburn for an equivalent or lesser placement with an additional program.

Steele would owe the university $1.375 million if he does so after the 2020 season, $one million after 2021, or $775,000 right after 2022.

No buyout payment would be owed to the university if any of the a few assistants leaves Auburn for a head coaching placement or, in Steele’s circumstance, retires “in excellent faith.”