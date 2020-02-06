Auckland Airport Criticized For Closure Of Runways And Thousands Of Travelers Affected

Auckland Airport is under pressure to properly repair its runway after being forced to close for urgent maintenance, affecting thousands of travelers.

Flights to and from the airport grounds were interrupted yesterday to allow urgent repair work on the busy runway.

It is the second time in as many weeks that the runway has been urgently closed, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of people after flights that had to be canceled, diverted or delayed.

For many people, this meant many more trips than expected, with some flights being returned and returned to their original destination before returning to Auckland after repairs were completed.

For others, it meant being diverted to other cities and then having to take a bus to Auckland. For a woman who turned what should have been a 90-minute trip into a seven-hour marathon.

Airport staff could still be seen working on the runway at 7 p.m. last night. Photo / Philip Wardale

The passenger said she left Blenheim at 1:30 p.m., but the plane ended up in Hamilton following the closure of Auckland. From there she had to take a bus to Auckland. The bus was not expected to arrive around 8 p.m. – and then she had to pay for a 45-minute taxi ride to get home.

This resulted in a “very frustrating and costly Waitangi day”.

The woman was unlucky enough to have also flown on January 24 during the last runway closure and said the event “highlights our airport infrastructure problem and who is paying the price”.

READ MORE:

• Auckland Airport reopens after runway maintenance, travelers face long delays

• Auckland Airport Vacation Peak – how to ease the pressure

• Coronavirus evacuation flight: approximately 60 people do not board

• Chaos after Auckland Airport suddenly closes runway to patch up

Eddie van Jaarsveld said his flight from Sydney had been rerouted to Christchurch after passengers learned that debris had been found on the runway, causing damage.

Flight radars showed that at least seven planes had been diverted from the airport just before 3 p.m. At the same time, the arrivals panel showed that all incoming flights were delayed.

Auckland Airport refused to explain yesterday’s maintenance problem. He tweeted at 3:16 pm that the runway should be closed “for a short time for maintenance” and apologized for the inconvenience.

The runway at Auckland Airport was closed for a short time for maintenance. This may have an impact on some flights upon arrival and departure, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Please contact your airline for flight updates. https://t.co/hXyuseFD67

– Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) February 6, 2020

The airport then sent a second tweet at 4 p.m. thanking people for their patience, saying the runway had reopened.

Brief explanation did nothing to appease frustrated travelers and Trantasman Airlines’ lobby group for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ), which says the airport was not spending enough on infrastructure basic.

A4ANZ has major Australasian carriers, including Air NZ and Qantas, among its members, and has criticized Auckland Airport for its fares, services and facilities.

President Graeme Samuel said that airports sometimes face urgent problems but that there seem to be too many fixes in Auckland.

“ Where you’ve made it happen too often at New Zealand’s main airport, you have to wonder if there’s a major infrastructure deficit – if they just haven’t done the job ” ‘, did he declare.

Hijacking flights to your main international airport does not seem to me to be an acceptable standard of service. ”

In the last incident, flights were diverted on January 24 after the discovery of debris on the runway. An airport spokesperson said the runway was closed briefly for a minor repair.

The airport is the country’s main gateway to international arrivals and has around 500 flights to or from each day.

Last year, it billed airlines $ 127 million for landing and parking costs, which are reflected in fares, in addition to average passenger travel costs of $ 6.06 for domestic and $ 23.07 for international passengers.

The airport is in the middle of a $ 2 billion capital works program – including apron work, a new international arrival area, multi-level parking lots and road works. It has just completed a transformation of its international departure area, with in particular a new commercial area.

“They want more than pretty malls and paid parking lots,” said Samuel, former head of the Australian competition regulator, ACCC.

“What they want is facilities that make it a pleasant experience.”

Auckland airport bosses are under pressure to provide travelers and airlines with an “enjoyable experience”.

The airport company, 22.4% owned by the Auckland Council, has a policy of transferring 100% of its underlying profit to shareholders.

“It’s an easy trap for a monopoly to postpone capital spending and pay more to shareholders, but there comes a point when it catches up with you.”

The airport did not respond to Samuel’s remarks and instead made a statement to the Herald that it was well on its way with its multi-billion dollar infrastructure development program.

“Every visitor to Auckland Airport can see the investment we are making in new infrastructure, as well as our ongoing investment program in the safety and security of our existing operations,” said a spokesperson. .

.