Auckland Airport reopens after runway maintenance, travelers face long delays

Auckland Airport has reopened after urgent runway maintenance has forced international and domestic flights to be diverted.

The airport website shows that domestic and international flights had to be diverted elsewhere for more than an hour.

As a result, diverted travelers still face long landing delays in Auckland.

No flight has taken off from the international terminal for more than 90 minutes.

The Auckland Airport website confirms that more than 10 international flights have been hijacked.

A spokesman for Auckland Airport said the runway had to be closed for a short time for maintenance to be carried out.

Update: The runway at Auckland Airport is now open after being closed for maintenance. Thank you for your patience. Please check with your airline for flight updates. https://t.co/hXyuseFD67

– Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) February 6, 2020

“This may affect some flights upon arrival and departure, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please contact your airline for flight updates.”

An Air New Zealand flight from Queenstown to Auckland was diverted to land at Hamilton Airport. Photo / flight radar

Travelers are encouraged to contact their airline for updates.

A person on a flight from Wellington stated that the aircraft had been diverted and was now sitting on the Wellington tarmac.

He said the pilot told the passengers that repairs were underway on the runway and that they aimed to reopen it “on time”.

The runway at Auckland Airport was closed for a short time for maintenance. This may have an impact on some flights upon arrival and departure, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Please contact your airline for flight updates. https://t.co/hXyuseFD67

– Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) February 6, 2020

Another passenger, Eddie van Jaarsveld, said his flight from Sydney had been routed to Christchurch. “No indication of when the runway will be reopened. Debris found on the runway that caused damage”.

A domestic flight from Queenstown to Auckland was hijacked this afternoon.

Air New Zealand’s Airbus A320 briefly flew over Auckland Airport before flying south and landing at Hamilton Airport around 3 p.m.

About 500 flights land or depart from Auckland Airport each day.

Flights were blocked in the air and others were diverted on January 24 after the discovery of debris on the runway.

An airport spokesperson said the runway was closed briefly for a minor repair.

He declared after the last closure that the runway integrity was one of the airport’s top priorities.

“We have a comprehensive aerodrome management program that includes a physical runway inspection four times every 24 hours.”

The management program includes:

• Continuous monitoring of vehicles in operational areas, refueling operations, wildlife and construction activities.

• Runway closures twice a week for planned and preventive maintenance.

• Occasionally, Auckland Airport will temporarily close the runway outside of the planned closing windows to allow for a more detailed inspection of a particular area, to eliminate FODs and / or to undertake maintenance if necessary.

.