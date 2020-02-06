Auckland Airport Runway Runoff Triggers International Airline Pilots Federation Alert

A group of pilots has sent a global warning about the deteriorating condition of the runway at Auckland Airport, where large pieces of concrete have broken down.

The International Air Line Pilots Federation has sent a safety bulletin warning its members to take additional measures to ensure that they have contingencies to operate at the airport.

“As these runway closings are not planned and cannot be scheduled, it is suggested that pilots should always have a technical replacement for Auckland. Alternatively, consider carrying a minimum of 20 minutes of additional holding fuel for the finish in Auckland “, the Canada-based federation has warned its membership of more than 100,000 pilots.

The bulletin published overnight followed yesterday’s second short-notice closure of the runway in two weeks because of the debris there. The flights had to be diverted to other centers in both cases.

The airport this morning announced that it is conducting an official review of the two recent incidents.

The federation’s safety bulletin, prepared with the contribution of New Zealand pilots, indicates that the runway has deteriorated in recent years and that there have been 15 closures on short notice.

“The maintenance required to keep the runway surface in serviceable condition has increased significantly, but this has not kept pace with the deteriorating track.”

Although the airport company did not disclose details of the problem, including the extent of the repairs and the location where the damage occurs, the bulletin indicates that large-scale work is planned, including replacement of the slabs concrete near touchdown areas.

“However, this work will not start until later this year and will take a few months.”

Auckland Airport, New Zealand’s largest and busiest airport, was forced to close the runway for urgent maintenance twice in the two weeks.

The bulletin indicates that because the airport has only one runway, there is no emergency in the event of a short-term closure.

This increased the risk of flying to Auckland without an alternative.

With the increase in runway damage, the risk of damage from foreign object debris (FOD) increases, according to the pilot group.

Broken concrete pieces up to 30 cm by 30 cm and 12 cm thick have been reported.

Runway closures due to runway surface defects alone have lasted an average of 15 minutes in the past two years.

This trend suggests that the runway closing time is increasing, ranging from 10 to 40 minutes.

A spokesman for Auckland Airport said it would conduct an immediate formal review over the next three weeks.

While the two recent closings were unrelated, Auckland Airport acknowledges that they have

happened very closely together and had an impact on travelers and our partner airlines. ”

There was a current planned runway maintenance program, which includes:

an annual tile replacement program.

“Our review will also assess whether this work program needs to be adjusted,” said the spokesperson.

Work in progress on the track yesterday. Photo / provided

The review would also assess the speed of its response to reopen the runway yesterday.

” A number of flights were diverted or delayed yesterday, and we are sorry

inconvenience to travelers, ” the spokesperson said.

The airport is required to physically inspect the runway 4 times every 24-

hour period to maintain its civil aviation operating certificate.

“ Occasionally, Auckland Airport will temporarily close the runway outside of the planned closing windows to allow for a more detailed inspection of a particular area, to eliminate FODs and / or to undertake maintenance if necessary . ”

Large aircraft have takeoff speeds of approximately 300 km / h. They land at speeds of around 270 km / h. A full-load large aircraft can weigh around 360 tonnes, depending on the load and fuel.

There are around 180,000 flights a year and 500 flights a day through the airport.

